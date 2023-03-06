AB de Villiers picks ‘greatest T20 player of all time’ and it's not good friend Virat Kohli

T20 cricket has slowly become the go-to format for many players around the world, especially with the rise of franchise-based tournaments. Since its inception, the format boasts many records, milestones and path-breakers. Many fans and experts have also debated plenty on the greatest T20 cricketer in history, with many going for the likes of Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, Jos Buttler, David Warner and Kieron Pollard.

Kohli is also the highest run-scorer in T20Is, with 4008 runs in 115 matches, packed with a century and 37 half-centuries. He is closely followed by Team India captain Rohit Sharma, who has slammed 3853 runs in 148 fixtures, including four tons and 29 fifties. Meanwhile in the bowling front, New Zealand's Tim Southee is the highest wicket-taker with 13 scalps in 107 games, along with a four-wicket and five-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Shakib Al Hasan has the second-most wickets in T20I history with 128 dismissals in 109 games. The Bangladesh all-rounder has taken five four-wicket hauls, and also a five-wicket haul.

AB de Villiers is another player, who was considered to be a T20 specialist during his playing career, and is also considered among the greatest batters in history. So when the South African was asked about his greatest T20 cricketer of all time, he surprised everyone with his answer, and it didn't include former RCB teammate and good friend Kohli.

"My greatest T20 player of all time is none other than Rashid Khan. He delivers with bat and ball. Match winner in both departments; he is a livewire in the field and has got the heart of a lion. He always wants to win; he’s very competitive, and he’s right there with one of the best T20 players. Not one of the best, the best", he said on SuperSport.

The Afghan all-rounder is one of the main attractions in every franchise-based tournament and is a regular in T20 cricket. He is also the third-highest wicket-taker in T20Is, with 126 wickets in 77 games, registering four four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls