AB de Villiers rolls back years, RCB fans want him back after 41-ball ton: 'Won't be surprised if he enters IPL auction'

AB de Villiers rolled back the years and smashed a century in the World Championship of Legends 2025 as the fans witnessed the vintage side of the Proteas legend once again on the cricket field. The 41-year-old defied his age and hit his century off just 41 balls to help his side, South Africa Champions, register a thumping 10-wicket win. De Villiers made a cakewalk of the 153-run chase as his side chased down the target in just 12.2 overs. AB de Villiers smashed a 41-ball century in WCL match on Thursday.(X Image)

It was the Mr 360-degree show at Grace Road, Leicester, as the English bowlers were just clueless about how to get the better of him. The batting maestro completed his century off just 41 balls and remained unbeaten on 116 as Hashim Amla (29*) witnessed his brilliance closely from the other end once again. His 51-ball knock was laced with 15 fours and 7 sixes as the WCL fans saw something special on Thursday.

He delivered a clinic in precision and power, effortlessly tearing through the England Champions' bowling. What looked like a routine chase became a bold declaration of dominance, led by his extraordinary strokeplay.

Amla was content playing the supporting role to his former South African teammate, calmly rotating strike and watching De Villiers produce the knock of the tournament from the other end.

The fans on social media were highly impressed with De Villiers turning back the clock once again with the bat in his hand.

South Africa Champions hold top spot in WCL 2025

Earlier, batting first, the England Champions posted 152 for six as the Proteas bowlers produced another clinical effort to restrict them to a below-par score. Opener Phil Mustard was the highest run-getter for the England Champions with a 39-run knock as none of their batter managed to score fifty. 2019 World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan failed to convert his start into a big score and hit 20 runs off 14 balls. Imran Tahir was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets for just 17 runs in his four overs, while Wayne Parnell also claimed a couple of scalps.

Meanwhile, De Villiers, who stamped his authority over the India Champions bowlers in the last with a 30-ball 63, consisting of three fours and four sixes, came out as opener against England and blew them away with his magnificent knock. With the win, South Africa Champions hold the top spot in the WCL points table with three wins in as many matches.