Shardul reveals Rishabh Pant had to check if he could walk, sheds light on backstage details: ‘He wasn’t there when we…'

Fast-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur hailed Rishabh Pant for his courageous batting effort as he came out to bat with a fractured foot to bail India out of a tricky situation on Day 2 of the Manchester Test. The wicketkeeper batter was retired hurt on Day 1 after injuring his foot, but he battled through the pain and decided to bat on Thursday after India lost Shardul's wicket. He crafted a resilient 54 off 75 deliveries, featuring three boundaries and two towering sixes, before his courageous knock was cut short by Jofra Archer, who knocked him over. Rishabh Pant went on to score a fifty with fractured foot on Day 2 of Manchester Test.(PTI)

Shardul acknowledged Pant's efforts to come out to middle and said it was always the team's plan to get him bat on Day 2. He noted that Pant’s decision to return was yet another remarkable effort, underlining his dedication and the impact he continues to have in crucial moments.

"I think it was always our plan (to try and bring Pant to the middle). There were quite a few efforts from the medical team. So, yes, kudos to them," said Shardul referring to Pant's fifty that helped India post 358 in their first innings.

"They could get Rishabh back onto the field. He could bat there for a while. And whatever he did, it's of course vital runs for the team he scored.

"And yes, he was in a lot of pain. And we have seen him doing a lot of amazing things. And this was just another amazing thing that he did for the team today," added Shardul.

Meanwhile, Pant hurt his foot while attempting a reverse sweep off England pacer Chris Woakes on Wednesday and left the field in agonising pain. There were genuine concerns about whether Rishabh Pant would come out to bat again, but he defied the odds, pushing through the pain to resume from his overnight score of 37. Displaying grit and determination, he brought up a vital half-century, adding valuable runs to India’s total.

Shardul and the rest of his teammates were excited to see how Pant approached his innings, recalling Graeme Smith's similar efforts to rescue South Africa in the past.

"Everyone was very excited to see how he would approach for his innings. And I think what he showed today, the passion he showed for the team is unmatched. We have seen a lot of instances in the past when they have batted with fractures.

"I think there was a time when Graeme Smith was batting in the South African team. His hand was fractured. So, in these moments, the grit of the player comes into play.

"And I think Rishabh's positivity and his grit keeps him away from all the pains and whatever pain he has. His pain-bearing capacity is very high. If he is in pain, it is a big injury," said Thakur.

'There is a fracture, news is already out"

Meanwhile, the fast bowling all-rounder revealed that when the team was warming up earlier on Day 2, Pant was not on the field as he didn't travel on the team bus.

"That is his call and medical team's call. In the morning we thought maybe he will be able to bat. Earlier, I had to touch his feet and see if he was able to walk properly. If he is able to walk properly, then we can talk about batting.

"When we reached the ground and were warming up, he was not there. And then I went for batting. I don't know what happened after that," confirmed Thakur.

He further confirmed that Rishabh Pant has suffered a fracture, which sheds light on the severity of the injury.

"If he is able to walk properly, then we can talk about batting and when we reached the ground and got warmed up, he was not there and then I went for batting. I don't know what happened after that and I think there is a fracture. The news is already out. There is a fracture and it can't be doubted," he noted.