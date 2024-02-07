AB de Villiers' special message in Hindi for numero uno Jasprit Bumrah after India outclass England

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah engineered India's impressive win over Bazball-friendly England in the recently concluded 2nd Test of the five-match series on Monday. As former England skipper Nasser Hussain rightly pointed out, Bumrah was the difference between the two sides in the 2nd Test at Visakhapatnam. Bumrah's reverse-bowling masterclass and Yashasvi Jaiswal's maiden double century powered India to a comfortable 106-run win over England. Here's how AB de Villiers lauded sensational Bumrah(PTI)

Breathing fire at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, pace ace Bumrah bagged six wickets in the 1st innings as England folded for 253 in 55.5 overs. Leaving Hyderabad hero Ollie Pope dumbfounded, Bumrah bowled a marvellous yorker to get the better of the in-form England batter in Vizag. Legendary South African cricketer AB de Villiers also praised the premier pacer after his bowling heroics against England in the 2nd Test.

'Bumrah shaandar bowling karta hai'

Sharing his views on YouTube, the former South Africa skipper shared a special message for Bumrah in Hindi. "Bumrah shaandar bowling karta hai (Bumrah bowls brilliantly). What a bowler Jasprit Bumrah! He outbowled other Indian bowlers, but I feel the others took their turn and it was hunting in packs. Their figures don't look great, yes. But they did play a role in setting up for him. It is not an individual sport and this is what I like about this Indian attack," De Villiers said.

‘Playing against him, I would always think…’

Tasked to chase down a record 399-run target in the 2nd innings, England only mustered 292 to lose the 2nd Test by a massive margin. Speedster Bumrah was right on the money in the 2nd innings with crucial scalps of Jonny Bairstow (26), Ben Foakes (36) and Tom Hartley (36) on Day 4 of the 2nd Test. "That is certainly his (Bumrah) weapon across all the formats he plays in. Playing against him, I would always think of the yorker as his stock threat or main threat. Even in Tests, he picks a lot of wickets with that," De Villiers added.

Did you know?

On Wednesday, Bumrah was confirmed as the No.1 bowler in the International Cricket Council's Test bowling rankings. Bumrah is India's first-ever pacer to top the bowling charts in the longest format. Bumrah has replaced veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin at the top of the ICC standings. Bumrah is the fourth Indian bowler to take the top spot in the ICC rankings after Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and late Bishan Singh Bedi.