AB de Villiers tells Kohli, Rahane what they 'absolutely have to do' to complete world-record run-chase in WTC Final

Team India ended Day 4 on 164/3 as the side targets a world record run-chase in the World Test Championship final; Australia had set a 444-run target for Rohit Sharma's men and even as the side lost its top-3 at the end of fourth day, the duo of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane produced a solid outing to hand the side an outside chance in the game. Ahead of the final day of the Test, former South Africa batter AB de Villiers had a word of advice for the star India batters as they eye a maiden WTC title for the side.

Ajinkya Rahane (L) and Virat Kohli during Day 4 of the WTC Final(AFP)

Virat had failed to deliver in the first innings but has seemingly learnt from his mistake, batting solidly in the second innings so far. He is at the crease with 44 (60)*. Rahane, who made a strong comeback to the side with a top score of 89 in the first innings, didn't look in discomfort as he ended the fourth day at 20 off 59 deliveries.

de Villiers suggested both batters to target Nathan Lyon, advising them to score at least five, if not more, against the off-spinner every over.

“If India can find a way to for Lyon to go at 5’s.. lose max 1 more wicket until the 2nd new ball.. u never know,” the former South Africa captain wrote on Twitter.

“In fact, in with a really good shout then. It’ll take some doing,” de Villiers added.

“The long and short, absolutely have to be more attacking against Lyon.”

The record for the highest successful run-chase in Test history is currently with the West Indies -- interestingly, against Australia. The side had chased down a 418-run target with three wickets tos pare, thanks to centuries from Ramnaresh Sarwan and Shivnarine Chanderpaul, as well as a terrific 60 from Brian Lara.

India's highest recorded run-chase came in 1976, when they chased down 406 against the Windies. Sunil Gavaskar (102) and Gundappa Viswanath (112) scored centuries in the innings; the chase held the world record for the next 27 years.

