Home / Cricket / 'In his prime, Kohli would never give you that chance': Manjrekar dismayed at 'greedy' Rohit after WTC Final dismissal

'In his prime, Kohli would never give you that chance': Manjrekar dismayed at 'greedy' Rohit after WTC Final dismissal

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 11, 2023 01:35 PM IST

Sanjay Manjrekar wasn't too happy with the way Rohit Sharma gave his wicket away in the second innings of the WTC Final.

Team India endured quick setbacks in a mammoth 444-run chase against Australia in the World Test Championship final, losing the wickets of Rohit Sharma (43) and Cheteshwar Pujara (27) rather cheaply in the final session of Day 4. After Shubman Gill was controversially adjudged out earlier in the innings, Rohit, alongside Pujara, had been steering the Indian innings with a positive intent. Rohit looked set for a big score but threw his wicket away against Nathan Lyon, as he attempted a sweep shot – only to miss the ball that eventually hit his pads.

Rohit Sharma reacts after being given out lbw on the fourth day of the World Test Championship Final.(AP)
Rohit Sharma reacts after being given out lbw on the fourth day of the World Test Championship Final.(AP)

Rohit reviewed the leg before call unsuccessfully; shortly after, Pujara was also dismissed while attempting an uncharacteristic ramp shot.

Also read: 'That's the last shot you want to play': Shastri hammers Rohit, shocked at Pujara's 'get out' shot in furious rant

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar spoke about Rohit Sharma's dismissal in great detail, stating that the India opener became “greedy” as he faced Lyon and hadn't put a foot wrong througout his innings before the dismissal.

“Rohit Sharma didn't put a foot wrong. T20 and Test match have absolutely no connection. He struggled in IPL, but come Test cricket, he didn't put a foot wrong unless that happened. It happened when a spinner came on after the three quality spinners went out. You suddenly felt there's a chance to get some runs and a T20 shot came out of the psyche of Rohit Sharma,” Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo.

“The ball came straight, it was nothing special. Maybe, there was a lapse of concentration, a bit too eager for runs. Once he went down on his knees, much to his chagrin, it was shorter than he would've liked. He became greedy to pick up a few runs.”

Manjrekar further drew a comparison, stating that a prime Virat Kohli would never allow the bowlers a chance once he was set at the crease, and that differs him from Rohit.

"With some batters, you can say there's a genuine problem of lapse of concentration. This is a guy who got two hundreds in his first two innings of his Test career. He knows how to get the big scores. Even against England in the four Tests, he got 100 and a a 80, and looked a million-dollar right through the series.

“This wasn't him losing the concentration. There's some difference in Rohit Sharma playing in that fashion, against somebody like Virat Kohli in his prime. He was never going to give you a chance, once he's in, he's in. 4 hundreds against Australia in 2014... that's what Kohli did,” Manjrekar stated.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
sanjay manjrekar wtc world test championship indian cricket team + 2 more
sanjay manjrekar wtc world test championship indian cricket team + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out