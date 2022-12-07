'Ab ye bhi din aa gaye hamare ki Bangladesh ke saath must-win match khelenge': Ex-India opener fears nagin dance'

India entered the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday facing a must-win scenario to stay alive in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. An unbeaten 51-run stand for the last wicket between Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman snatched victory for Bangladesh from the jaws of defeat in a low-scoring series opener a couple of nights ago at the same venue. Chasing 187 for victory, Bangladesh were tottering at 136 for nine when Mehidy hit a couple of lusty blows off debutant pacer Kuldeep Sen to completely swing the momentum towards Bangladesh. The right-hander carried on taking chances while Mustafizur at the other end hung around as Bangladesh reached home to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

India need to the win second ODI on Wednesday to keep the series alive. Otherwise, it will be Bangladesh's successive home ODI series wins against India. They had beaten MS Dhoni's India 2-1 seven years ago at home. Reacting to the situation, former India opener Aakash Chopra, in his YouTube channel, said, "Ab ye bhi din aa gaye ki must-win muqabla hai hamara Bangladesh ke saath. Agar aj match hum nahi jeetenge to series gayi. Phir nagin dance ke liye aap taiyyar ho jaiye, celebrations ke liye taiyyar ho jaiye, jo ki aapke dil mein bohut zor se chubhegi. (Now it has come to a point where India will have to play a must-win match against Bangladesh. If we lose this match then the series is gone and be prepared for wild celebrations and nagin dance which will hurt a lot)."

India captain Rohit Sharma, however, will have other ideas. India have been one of best the teams in ODIs in coming back from a 0-1 down. It will be easier said than done though as Bangladesh have the best win percentage in home ODIs in the world in the last decade.

In a bid to stay alive in the series, India made a couple of changes to their side that lost the first ODI. They brought in Axar Patel in place of Shahbaz Ahmed. Patel had missed the series opener due to a niggle. The second change was a forced one. Right-arm pacer Kuldeep Sen, who had made his international debut in the previous match, was not available for selection due to a stiff back. Kuldeep was replaced by Umran Malik in India's XI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON