17 for 86, Kyle Abbott records best figures in first-class cricket since 1956

cricket

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 12:07 IST

Former South Africa fast bowler Kyle Abbott sent records tumbling with his 17-wicket match haul in a County Championship Division One match against Somerset. Representing Hamphire, Abott recorded figures of 17 for 86 in the match which led his side to a comfortable 136-run win.

South African Abbott took 9-40 and 8-46 to finish with 17 wickets -- the best figures in first-class cricket since England’s Jim Laker picked up all 10 wickets in an innings and match figures of 19 for 90 against Australia in Manchester in 1956.

Abbott’s were the fourth-best bowling figures in County Championship history and dented Somerset’s hopes of winning the title with one match left in the season. This was also the best figures registered by any bowler in Hampshire’s history.

Also Read: Shahid Afridi reacts to ICC’s congratulatory tweet for Virat Kohli

“It hasn’t quite sunk in. It is pretty incredible. Yesterday I didn’t think I’d take nine and I didn’t think I’d take eight today,” said the 32-year-old Abbott whose last test appearance for South Africa was in 2017. “I reckon that is the best I can bowl.”

Somerset dropped to second while Essex moved top of the standings after beating Surrey by an innings and 40 runs.

Somerset are 12 points behind Essex and the teams play each other in the last match of the championship, where at least 16 points are up for grabs, starting on Monday at Taunton.

Abbott represented South Africa in 11 Tests, 28 ODIs and 21 T20Is between 2013 and 2017 before signing the Kolpak deal to pursue a career in England.

“I made a lot of friends here during my last spell and it just felt like the right place for me. I’ve been comfortable for a long time, to be honest. I’ve always felt like Hampshire was a home for me. It was a pretty easy transition across here,” he said at the time.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 12:04 IST