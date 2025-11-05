Abhishek Sharma called a ‘machine’ as ex-AUS legends label him as India’s most important T20 batter: 'He hits them to…'

Former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie applauded Abhishek Sharma for his commanding performances in T20Is, noting how his fearless batting has made him one of the most explosive players in today’s game. Since his international debut, Abhishek has rapidly risen to the top, now holding the No. 1 spot in T20I rankings. His aggressive approach at the top has been key to India’s dynamic, attacking style of cricket. Abhishek Sharma is the reigning number-1 ranked T20I batter.(AFP)

Across 27 matches and 26 innings, Abhishek has amassed 961 runs at an impressive average of 36.96 and a blistering strike rate of 192.20. His tally includes two centuries and six half-centuries, highlighted by a stunning career-best 135 off just 54 balls against England in Mumbai.

Gillespie was full of admiration for Abhishek's fearless approach, praising his intent to attack from the very first ball. The former Australian pacer said Abhishek’s aggressive style and ability to instantly pressure opponents have made him a thrilling player whom fans eagerly look forward to watching.

"He (Abhishek Sharma) just goes out there and is aggressive. He runs at the first ball and just looks to put pressure on the opposition. He's an excitement machine and the anticipation of him walking out can be seen in the last couple of games," said Gillespie on Fast Bowling Cartel YouTube channel.

“Abhishek Sharma going at about two runs per ball”

The left-handed batter produced a brilliant 68-run innings in the second T20I against Australia, anchoring the side on a challenging pitch where most Indian batters found it hard to score. His aggressive stroke play helped India surpass the 100-run mark and set up a competitive total, although the team ultimately fell short.

Meanwhile, another former Aussie paceman Damien Fleming also hailed Abhishek as the face of India’s new T20 generation, praising his explosive strike rate and ability to dominate despite limited experience in first-class and 50-over cricket.

"He's going at about two runs per ball. He hits them to all different angles. I looked up his record. He has hardly played any first-class cricket. He doesn't even play a lot of 50-over domestic cricket and still hasn't played a 50-over game for India. But he's just about their most important batter. This is like the new generation IPL player that just comes in and dominates one form, which is T20 cricket," said Damien Fleming.