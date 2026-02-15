Abhishek Sharma joins unwanted T20 World Cup list with Ashish Nehra, Imrul Kayes after twin ducks

Abhishek Sharma joined an unwanted list after being dismissed for a duck in the first two games of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Abhishek was dismissed for a four-ball duck against Pakistan on Sunday, falling to Salman Agha. India's Abhishek Sharma returns to the pavilion after his dismissal by Pakistan's captain Salman Agha. (PTI)

The Pakistan captain sent a flat delivery, sliding in at the stumps. The India opener tried to pull, ended up miscueing it to mid-on for a catch by Shaheen Afridi.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav yet again snubs handshake with Salman Ali Agha at India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash

Abhishek now joins Ashish Nehra, Imrul Kayes for being dismissed for a duck in the first two games in T20 World Cup (among Full Member sides). Both Nehra and Kayes have never scored a run in their World Cup careers.

In his last six T20Is, Abhishek's scores are 0 (4), 0 (1), 30 (16), 0 (1), 68* (20), 0 (1).

The match saw Suryakumar Yadav and Salman once again not shake hands with each other at the toss in Colombo. At the toss, both captains didn't even exchange eye contact, and maintained distance.

Salman won the toss and opted to bowl. After speaking to the broadcaster, he went on his own way, without shaking hands with Suryakumar.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack in April last year and rising tensions between both countries, the Indian cricketers refrained from shaking hands with their Pakistan counterparts during the 2025 Asia Cup, both during toss and after matches.

The Asia Cup saw plenty of controversy. In the first group stage fixture in Dubai, Indian players declined customary post-match handshakes and their dressing room was also reportedly shut when the Pakistan cricketers came to exchange pleasantries.

PCB also had an angry reaction to the incident, leading to a standoff between Mohsin Naqvi and the ICC. Naqvi asked for the removal of match referee Andy Prycroft, accusing him of failing to uphold the spirit of the game, but it was rejected. The other games also saw controversies as Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan made controversial gestures.