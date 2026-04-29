Abhishek Sharma reveals Yuvraj Singh's words that ‘truly changed his belief’: 'He gave me some guidance'

A player can have all the talent in the world, but without the right guidance and direction, that potential often goes untapped. As the saying goes, to become one of the greats, you have to learn from and be around those who have already reached that level. Indian batter Abhishek Sharma seems to be following that path, with Indian legend Yuvraj Singh playing a key mentoring role, while also making full use of the Indian Premier League’s global stage to learn from the best in the business. Abhishek Sharma credits Yuvraj Singh and Travis Head for mindset shift behind recent success. (ANI Pic Service)

The 25-year-old opener, part of India’s T20 World Cup 2026-winning squad before IPL 2026, recently spoke about how Yuvraj helped reshape both his technique and mindset during the lockdown period, influencing the way he approaches every match in national colours. He continues to credit his mentor for playing a big role in his growth, both for India and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

“Training with Yuvi paaji was a huge moment for me. I had looked up to him since I was a child. He was my idol. He gave me some guidance early on, but we didn’t have much time together. Then came the lockdown. I think Yuvi paaji saw it as an opportunity to work closely with a few players. I was lucky to be one of them.”

“When our camp began, he said something that truly changed my belief. He told me that the training and mindset we were building was not just for domestic cricket or IPL, and not just for playing a few games for India. He said that he was preparing me mentally to win big matches for India, to play impactful innings, and to deliver with the ball when it matters most,” Abhishek said while speaking on JioStar.

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Abhishek, who has made a strong start to this IPL season, also spoke about how batting alongside Travis Head has shaped his approach in modern T20 cricket. He revealed he had been closely following Head even before the pair became one of the most destructive opening combinations since 2024.

“I have been following Travis Head’s game for a year and a half before he joined SRH. I was happy when he became my teammate. The first thing I asked him was about his batting mindset,” said Abhishek.

“I followed Travis Head's advice in my practice” He further explained how Head’s clarity and aggressive approach have helped him adjust to different match situations. The Australian, a key figure in his national side’s success across formats, has played a major role in refining Abhishek’s thinking at the top.

“I admire how he performs in all three formats and dominates the bowling. He told me his plan is simple: watch the ball closely, and if you feel you can hit the first delivery, go for it. I followed his advice in my practice before the IPL. Now, if the ball is in my slot, I look to hit it from the first ball,” added Abhishek.

The pair has formed one of the most feared opening partnerships since 2024, continuing their aggressive impact this season as well. They recently stitched a 120-run stand against Punjab Kings and gave Delhi Capitals a blistering start with a 97-run opening burst off just 53 balls. They had earlier produced a record 125-run powerplay partnership against the same opposition in 2024.

Abhishek, surrounded by high-quality influences, will now look to build on his strong start to the season. With a best of 135* and 380 runs from eight innings, he remains firmly in the Orange Cap conversation in IPL 2026.