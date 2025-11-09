Abhishek Sharma’s meteoric rise makes things ‘weird’ for Shubman Gill: ‘He must be finding it…’

Former India pacer Varun Aaron believes Shubman Gill could be feeling slightly unusual while adapting to a secondary role alongside the explosive Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order in T20Is. Since his comeback to the T20I side, Gill has reunited with his long-time friend Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order — a partnership that dates back to their junior cricket days. Gill has taken over Sanju Samson’s spot at the top of the order, a move that naturally adds pressure on him. In the new opening partnership, he’s played the supporting role, allowing the in-form Abhishek Sharma to take charge as the aggressor during the powerplay. Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma have shown impressive signs as the opening pair in T20Is.(AP)

The T20I vice-captain hasn’t quite made a big statement yet, with no fifty since his comeback, but his composed approach at the top has brought balance to the innings, complementing Abhishek’s attacking style and helping steady the start.

Aaron weighed in on Shubman's current T20I form, suggesting that the opener might be adjusting to a new dynamic where his partner Abhishek has taken the lead role with his explosive batting displays.

"Shubman Gill must be finding it a bit weird because one-and-a-half or two years ago, Shubman Gill was the leader, if you can say so, within this combination, in the IPL, playing for India in T20Is, and getting consistent runs. He is still getting runs, but Abhishek Sharma is just obliterating everybody with his strike rate," Aaron said on Star Sports.

“Shubman Gill is playing the ice role”

The former pacer described the duo as a perfect blend of “fire and ice,” praising Gill’s composure and elegance in complementing Abhishek’s fearless stroke play at the top.

"Shubman Gill is somebody who is playing the ice role in this combination, Abhishek being the fire. Both of them go about their work very effortlessly. Shubman Gill, in the last T20I, just showed how much class he has. He just has to hold his position and he can do everything from there itself," Aaron elaborated.

Meanwhile, Abhishek was named Player of the Series against Australia after amassing 163 runs at a blazing strike rate of 161.39, while Shubman Gill contributed 132 runs. The pair is set to reunite at the top of the order for India’s upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa starting December 9.