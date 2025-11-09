Bumrah loses India’s ‘most valuable T20 bowler’ tag as Ashwin’s audacious call gets echoed: ‘He’s on another level’

Former India batter Subramaniam Badrinath has made a scintillating claim, calling Varun Chakaravarthy a more valuable player than even Jasprit Bumrah. Varun has been India's go-to bowler in the shortest format for the last year. He was called back into the Indian team after the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph as India entered a transition period after becoming World Champions. Varun was brought back into the team as the mystery factor after his consistent show in the IPL for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the past few years. He continued the same magic with the Indian team and became the world number-1 ranked T20I bowler. India's Jasprit Bumrah prepares to bowl during the fourth Twenty20 international cricket match between Australia and India at the Carrara Stadium in Gold Coast on November 6, 2025. (Photo by Patrick HAMILTON / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)

The 34-year-old showcased his brilliance even in Australian conditions, troubling the hosts with his crafty spin. He picked up five wickets in three innings, maintaining an impressive economy rate of 6.83. On the other hand, Bumrah, the strike pacer, picked three wickets in the series.

Meanwhile, Varun made his India debut in 2021, but after an underwhelming T20 World Cup that year, he was dropped from the side. However, he continued to impress in IPL and made a return last year, and since then he has remained a vital cog in India's line-up.

Former CSK batter S Badrinath heaped praise on Varun, calling him the world’s best T20 bowler at the moment. Highlighting his evolution and consistency, Badrinath said Varun has become India’s most dependable option across phases, even more valuable than Bumrah, especially after his remarkable resurgence post-comeback.

"Numbers tell us that Varun Chakaravarthy is the No. 1 T20 bowler in the world. He is more valuable than even Bumrah. Whenever the runs are flowing in the powerplay or the middle overs or even in the 18th over, Varun is the go-to bowler. He has gone to a different level with his game. A superb comeback after being given a chance initially and getting dropped because of fitness. But in this second phase after his comeback, he has taken his game to the next level," Badrinath said on Star Sports.

Earlier, veteran India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin echoed similar sentiments on his YouTube show, noting how the narrative has shifted from the usual “how to handle Bumrah” approach to now focusing on Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakaravarthy when teams strategize against India in T20Is.

Also Read - Cracks emerge in Abhishek Sharma’s form as Australia test his limits before T20 World Cup

“Varun most crucial factor for India in 2026 T20 World Cup”

The former cricketer believes Varun’s performances could define India’s success at the upcoming T20 World Cup on home soil, emphasising that when the spinner fires, the team usually ends up on the winning side.

"He's a huge asset for India, in fact, even a weapon. Going forward, with the T20 World Cup in India, he will be the most crucial factor. If Varun has a good day, there is a great chance the Indian team will have a good day," said Badrinath.