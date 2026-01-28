Abhishek Sharma saluted for pushing all-out attack to new extremes: ‘He has surpassed Chris Gayle’

Abhishek Sharma has rapidly emerged as one of the most feared openers in world cricket, and his rise to the top has been nothing short of remarkable. In just over a year, the young left-hander has transformed India’s approach in T20Is, bringing a level of aggression and intent that has redefined the powerplay phase. While India earlier relied on controlled starts at the top, Abhishek’s fearless strokeplay has significantly raised the tempo, giving the side early dominance more often than not. His success is not built on blind hitting but on clarity of role and confidence in his shot-making, a balance that has made him a consistent run-scorer. Abhishek Sharma has been in terrific form with the bat in the shortest format. (AFP)

Sitting as the leader on the ICC T20I batting charts, he has regularly provided India with explosive yet substantial starts. Those early blows have allowed the rest of the batting unit to play with freedom, underlining Abhishek's growing importance in India’s T20 setup.

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif offered a measured take on the young opener’s approach, bringing Chris Gayle into the conversation and highlighting how even the most destructive players balanced power with game awareness, especially in challenging conditions.

“Usually, players who play like him are not consistent. I’ve seen many big-name players like this. Chris Gayle, who used to play in a similar way, always going for the big shots. But even Chris Gayle played smart cricket. Gayle also used to play maiden overs. He would play the first over carefully, especially on pitches like Bangalore, where there was early help, and then accelerate," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

“Can’t praise Abhishek Sharma enough” Kaif continued his analysis by directly contrasting Abhishek Sharma’s style with that of Chris Gayle, noting how the Indian opener has pushed attacking batting even further. While Gayle often took time to settle before unleashing his power, Kaif pointed out that Abhishek’s readiness to go hard from ball one marks a clear evolution in approach at the top of the order.

“Abhishek Sharma has surpassed that. He doesn’t need to settle his eyes, he attacks straight away. So you can’t praise him enough,” Kaif said.

The former batter further addressed the common perception of ultra-aggressive batters, highlighting why Abhishek stands apart.

“Batters like this are usually inconsistent. One good innings, then a few failures. But look at Abhishek’s style. He proves himself in every match. Even if he faces just 12–14 balls, he scores 60–70 runs. That makes him a match-winner. If Abhishek Sharma is on, India are almost certain to win," he concluded.