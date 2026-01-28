PCB keeps India match boycott open despite legal threat; decision hinges on first two World Cup games: Report

Amid the wait for a final, binding decision from the Pakistan government, discussions around a potential boycott have narrowed from the entire T20 World Cup to forfeiting the scheduled February 15 Group A match against India. A fresh media report suggests the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is weighing the political, legal and financial ramifications of such a move. Pakistan are scheduled to face India on February 15 (AP)

According to a report in Telecom Asia Sport, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi held an extensive meeting with the Prime Minister on Monday, during which all available options were discussed. Naqvi is understood to be seeking guidance at the highest political level before a final call is taken by the government, which is expected either on Friday or early next week.

“Naqvi is on a visit to the United Arab Emirates with President Zardari, and during this visit he has consulted with him,” sources told the publication. “Naqvi will also seek advice from a few former PCB chairmen in the coming days.”

ALSO READ: PCB’s Bangladesh stand draws ire as ex-officials warn of ICC fallout: 'What does Pakistan gain by skipping World Cup?' The report added that the PCB is assessing all possible scenarios before arriving at a decision that could have far-reaching consequences beyond the tournament itself.

Sources further indicated that the possibility of boycotting the India match has been widely discussed internally. However, should Pakistan participate in the tournament, a decision on forfeiting the India fixture will only be taken after the team’s first two matches—against the Netherlands on February 7 and the USA on February 10.

“As far as the India game is concerned, Pakistan will wait to see how the team fares in the first two matches. If Pakistan win both games, the chances of forfeiting the match against India will be strong,” a source said.

However, forfeiting the high-profile clash could trigger serious repercussions, including legal action from the host broadcasters.

“Naqvi has been informed by PCB legal advisers that there is a $3 billion broadcast deal in place with JioStar Sports (India), running until the end of 2027, with revenues distributed among all ICC member boards,” the source added. “If Pakistan boycotts or does not play the India match, which is a major revenue generator, the broadcaster could move court seeking compensation from the ICC. The ICC would then issue a notice to the PCB, and ultimately all member boards would suffer through reduced annual funding.”