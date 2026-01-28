PCB’s Bangladesh stand draws ire as ex-officials warn of ICC fallout: 'What does Pakistan gain by skipping World Cup?'

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) act of solidarity with Bangladesh, which went as far as reviewing Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup, with the final call now resting with the government has drawn criticism, with former officials warning that a boycott could damage Pakistan’s relations with the ICC. PCB are still awaiting a final decision from the Pakistan government

PCB was the only member board to express resentment over the ICC’s refusal to accommodate the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) demand to move all of Bangladesh’s World Cup matches out of India, citing “security concerns”. With neither side backing down, the apex body eventually removed Bangladesh from the tournament.

In response, PCB accused the ICC of “double standards” and indicated that it could boycott the World Cup in solidarity with Bangladesh. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, who met Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, set Friday or next Monday as the deadline to confirm whether Pakistan will participate or withdraw.

ALSO READ: 'BCCI will remove Gautam Gambhir if India doesn't win T20 World Cup': Head coach handed ultimate challenge Former PCB chairman Khalid Mahmood and former secretary Arif Ali Abbasi, however, questioned the logic behind skipping an ICC event. Abbasi said that while supporting Bangladesh was understandable, withdrawing from the World Cup would ultimately hurt Pakistan cricket.

“I can understand Pakistan supporting Bangladesh, but what purpose will PCB achieve by not sending its team, apart from spoiling relations with the International Cricket Council and other member boards?” Abbasi said.

Abbasi, who served during the tenure of administrators such as Jagmohan Dalmiya and I.S. Bindra, also pointed out that a boycott would negatively impact Sri Lanka Cricket, which is set to co-host Pakistan’s matches.

“What about our relations with Sri Lanka? Obviously Sri Lanka will suffer losses if Pakistan doesn’t go, as all our matches — including the one against India — are scheduled there,” he added.

Mahmood backed PCB’s intent but urged the board to act pragmatically and keep Pakistan’s interests at the forefront.

“We have to remember that except for Pakistan, no other cricket board supported Bangladesh’s demand to move matches out of India. I can understand Bangladesh’s stance, but it is also a fact that they found no support at the ICC meeting,” Mahmood said.