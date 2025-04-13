Abhishek Sharma says thank you to Suryakumar Yadav and Yuvraj Singh after record IPL century: 'They have been in touch..

Heading into the contest against Punjab Kings in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, SunRisers Hyderabad batter Abhishek Sharma had just 51 runs in five innings. However, the southpaw changed his fortunes in style as he smashed 141 runs off 55 balls to help Pat Cummins and co chase down 246 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday. After the win over Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings, Abhishek credited his mentor, Yuvraj Singh and India's T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, for being there for him during the low phase. Abhishek Sharma scored 141 runs off 55 balls against Punjab Kings (REUTERS)

In his 141-run blitz, Abhishek Sharma broke several records. He registered the highest score by an SRH batter, going past former captain David Warner. He also smashed the highest score by an Indian batter in the IPL. He has the third-highest individual score in the tournament's history, only behind Chris Gayle and Brendon McCullum.

This effort from Abhishek Sharma helped SunRisers Hyderabad chase down 246 with eight wickets in hand and nine balls to spare.

"Special mention to Yuvraj Paaji as well because I have been talking to him as well, and I won't deny Mr Suryakumar Yadav as well, he's been in touch, and he was there for me, he was talking to me, he knew that this is going to happen very soon so thanks to him as well," Abhishek Sharma said at the post-match presentation.

"A special mention to the team and the captain (Pat Cummins) because the atmosphere we had in the team it was pretty much simple. It was, again, very simple message for all the batters, even though we were not doing that well but somehow I knew inside me that I have to do something like this to get back in the winning streak and probably I had a talk with Travis and, you know, it was a special day for both of us," he added.

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head go hell for leather

Abhishek Sharma (141) and Travis Head (66) took the wind out of Punjab Kings' sails as the duo put on 171 runs for the opening wicket in the chase of 246. The likes of Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yash Thakur and Glenn Maxwell had no answers to the onslaught, leading to SunRisers chasing down the total at a canter.

"We didn't talk anything; it was just, you know, natural play of ours, and we just wanted to express from the first ball, that's what we were trying from the first game, and luckily, it was that day when everybody saw that great innings and from Travis as well, the partnership we had that actually boosted me up as well," said Abhishek.

Abhishek Sharma's parents were spotted attending the match against Punjab Kings, and after the win, the southpaw revealed how lucky his parents are for Pat Cummins and co.

"I have been waiting for them, even the whole team is. They were waiting for my parents and my family because they are kind of very lucky for SRH and for the Orange Army, so we all were waiting for them to come and, you know, give us their presence, and there they are, thank you so much for that," said Abhishek.

SunRisers Hyderabad moved to the eighth spot in the points table with this win over Punjab Kings. The 2016 winners have 4 points from 6 matches and they will next take on Mumbai Indians on Thursday, April 17.