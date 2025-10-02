Abhishek Sharma unmasks Shubman Gill's untold mischievous side from under-16 days: ‘He has a talent to change…’

Young India batting sensation Abhishek Sharma pulled back the curtain on a mischievous side of his good friend and teammate Shubman Gill from their junior cricketing days. The two Punjab cricketers first shared the field in their early age-group days, and today, they walk out as India’s opening pair in T20Is. Their journey from local circuits to the international stage highlights how far they’ve come together. Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma share a great bond off the field.(AP)

Recalling an under-16 tournament in Dharamsala, he narrated how Gill led the charge in a playful clash with a bus driver over Punjabi music, leaving even coaches aware of the incident, but he didn't get caught.

"There is one guy who did a lot of mischief in age-group cricket but never got caught, and that is Shubman. I will tell you an incident. We were in Dharamsala for Under-16. Our hotel was 500m away from the stadium. We used to go there by bus. The driver was stopping the music, but we wanted to play Punjabi songs. He said no, and we got into an argument with him. And the one who was shouting the most was Shubman. The incident went to the coaches and the drivers complained," he said on 'Breakfast with Champions'.

“Shubman Gill made an innocent face…”

The swashbuckling opener revealed that Gill has a talent for changing his expressions to show innocence, which saved him from punishment that day, while others had to face the heat.

"They asked the drivers to identify who did it. There were 4-5 of us. Five of us were standing in a line and Shubman was last. The coach pointed towards each of us and asked the drivers. They told no it was not him (Shubman). I was shocked. They called the four of us out and made us sign a letter that was to send us back home. I was sad that how come the one who started it was not called out. He has a talent to change expressions. He made an innocent face that day," he added.

Abhishek is enjoying the form of his life. He made his international debut last year but has put together an amazing record. The left-handed batter also had an incredible Asia Cup campaign, where he amassed 314 runs at an average of 44.85.