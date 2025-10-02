‘Zor se awaaz aaya’: Dhruv Jurel makes sure Jasprit Bumrah doesn't miss out on a wicket, persuades Shubman Gill for DRS

Dhruv Jurel displayed a sharp presence of mind behind the stumps, guiding Shubman Gill to opt for a vital DRS on Day 1 of the first Test against the West Indies. As is often the case, the keeper played a key role, being best placed to judge both the ball’s path and any edge. The skipper often checks with the wicketkeeper first before taking the DRS call, which makes their job more crucial behind the stumps. Dhruv Jurel convinced Shubman Gill to take a DRS which worked in India's favour.(Screengrab/Star Sports)

Jurel, who gets a chance to find a place in India's XI in the absence of injured Rishabh Pant, made sure he helped his skipper out in the middle.

It was the first ball of the seventh over, and Jasprit Bumrah bowled a good-length delivery, which pushed John Campbell for the drive. However, it mistimed it, and the ball seemed to take the outside edge of his willow, and Jurel made no mistake grabbing it behind the stumps. Despite the loud appeal from the wicketkeeper and pacer, umpire Richard Illingworth shook his head and turned it down. Gill wasn't very confident about the DRS, but Jurel was adamant and told his skipper, “Zor se awaaz aaya hai (There was a loud noise)."

Gill trusted his wicketkeeper’s advice and opted for the review. The replays initially appeared unclear, prompting umpire Paul Reiffel to examine the footage multiple times. UltraEdge then revealed a spike as the bat made contact with the pad while the ball passed close by. In the end, Campbell was given out by the third umpire.

Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah run riot vs WI

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj (4/40) came agonisingly close to a five-wicket haul but played a pivotal role in bundling West Indies out for just 162 shortly before tea on Day 1 of the opening Test. The pacer dismantled the top order with a fiery seven-over burst in the morning, adding one more scalp after lunch, though a fifer eluded him. Jasprit Bumrah showed encouraging signs of regaining his red-ball rhythm, firing in trademark yorkers to finish with 3 for 42 from 14 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav (2/25) chipped in as well, delivering a beauty to remove Shai Hope earlier before sealing the innings by dismissing Jomel Warrican, caught while attempting a reverse sweep.