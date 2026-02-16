Abhishek Sharma's streak of four ducks in five matches doesn't concern Ravi Shastri: 'Needs to give himself more time'

Although he is certainly India’s biggest x-factor in the shortest format of the game, Abhishek Sharma is struggling with a barren run of form in the early part of the T20 World Cup. He fell for a second consecutive duck to start the tournament as he was dismissed in the first over against Pakistan – which also stands as his fourth duck in the last five T20Is. Abhishek Sharma fell for a four-ball duck against Pakistan in Colombo. (PTI)

As a high-risk high-reward batter, fans have come to expect some innings where he loses his wicket early in pursuit of runs. However, in his T20I career, Abhishek had shown an ability to be ultra-attacking while also remaining very consistent. A combination which pushed him to the top of the list in terms of best batters in the format.

With ducks against the USA and Pakistan to go with the two ducks he had against New Zealand in the lead-up series, Abhishek has been struggling for runs. However, former Indian coach Ravi Shastri wasn’t too concerned, and suggested that the Indian opener should not panic and be ready to take his time to find his footing in games.

“I think he (Abhishek) is due, but he just has to give himself a little bit of time. Such things happen and you can go off the boil, but he has just got to give himself a little more time until he gets back on track," said Shastri while speaking about the India-Pakistan game to the ICC Review.

‘Batting like a dream at the moment’: Shastri on Kishan While the name of the game in T20 cricket has become to attack from the off and not let any sort of pressure accumulate, Shastri’s reasoning was that Abhishek’s ability to hit boundaries at will would mean he could play catch-up even after facing five or six deliveries.

“Because for him to convert those dot balls later on into boundaries and sixes, is not difficult," argued Shastri.

India didn’t have to suffer for Abhishek’s quiet night, thanks to his opening partner on the day Ishan Kishan. On a difficult batting surface, Ishan looked on a different planet as he blasted 77 off just 40 deliveries. It was enough to push India to 175/7 in their 20 overs, before rolling Pakistan over for 114 and sealing a dominant win.

"He's batting like a dream at the moment. Striking on that track (Colombo pitch) at close to 200 is unreal,” Shastri said regarding the wicket-keeper batter.

With India through to the Super 8 with a game in hand in the group stage, Abhishek will have a game or two to rediscover his form, which stands as good news for India – their x-factor coming in clutch as the stakes grow higher is what will matter most.