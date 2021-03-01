IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Vijay Hazare: Punjab's Abhishek Sharma surpasses Virat Kohli, registers 2nd fastest ton by an Indian in List A cricket
Abhishek Sharma and Virat Kohli.(IPL/PTI)
Abhishek Sharma and Virat Kohli.(IPL/PTI)
cricket

Vijay Hazare: Punjab's Abhishek Sharma surpasses Virat Kohli, registers 2nd fastest ton by an Indian in List A cricket

Kohli had scored a century off 52nd delivery in 2013 against Australia, a record that was broken by Suryakumar Yadav last month when he scored a 100 in his 50th ball in a Vijay Hazare clash against Puducherry.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:46 PM IST

Punjab's Abhishek Sharma leapfrogged over Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli in an elite List A cricket list when he smashed a sensational hundred in a Vijay Hazare clash against Madhya Pradesh. The left-handed batsman scored a brilliant 42-ball ton, the 2nd fastest in List A cricket by an Indian player.

Punjab were asked to chase a mammoth total of 403, and Sharma gave a superb start to his team in the chase, as he hammered 104 runs in 49 balls at a strike rate of 212.24. But it was not enough to see his side win the match as Punjab lost the contest by 105 runs, and were knocked out of the tournament.

Kohli had scored a century off 52nd delivery in 2013 against Australia, a record that was broken by Suryakumar Yadav last month when he scored a 100 in his 50th ball in a Vijay Hazare clash against Puducherry.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh opener Venkatesh Iyer missed out on a well-deserved double ton as he was run out two runs shy of the mark in his team's big 105-run win over Punjab, while Tamil Nadu defeated Vidarbha by five wickets, chasing down the target of 151 in 11.2 overs.

Off-spinner B Aparajith (3/10) and medium pacers J Kousik (3/22) and M Mohammed (3/33) starred as Tamil Nadu bundled out Vidarbha for 150 in 41 overs.

Madhya Pradesh 402 for 3 in 30 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 198, Aditya Shrivastava 88 not out, Rajat Patidar 54) beat Punjab 297 all out in 42.3 overs (Abhishek Sharma 104, Siddharth Kaul 33; Mihir Hirwani 4/62) by 105 runs.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates his century.(Pool via REUTERS)
Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates his century.(Pool via REUTERS)
cricket

'It's going to be next level': Maxwell looking forward to playing under Kohli

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:46 PM IST
  • "He's been the pinnacle of the game for a while as a multi-format player from Tests all the way to T20s," Maxwell said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajinkya Rahane at the training session.(BCCI)
Ajinkya Rahane at the training session.(BCCI)
cricket

IND vs ENG: Kohli & co. take to nets ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:40 PM IST
India vs England: In a video uploaded on the BCCI official Twitter handle, Kohli was seen batting at the nets as he worked on his defence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of former England cricketer Marcus Trescothick.(REUTERS)
File image of former England cricketer Marcus Trescothick.(REUTERS)
cricket

Marcus Trescothick named England's batting coach

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:14 PM IST
Trescothick will take up the new role in the middle of March. He will step down from his role as an assistant coach at Somerset County Cricket Club.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav(Twitter)
Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav(Twitter)
cricket

Mumbai trounce Himachal by 200 runs, remain unbeaten in league stage

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:10 PM IST
Mumbai had won their first four matches against Delhi, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Rajasthan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shaheen Shah Afridi cleans up Babar Azam (L), Afridi hugs Azam (R)(HT Collage)
Shaheen Shah Afridi cleans up Babar Azam (L), Afridi hugs Azam (R)(HT Collage)
cricket

Shaheen Shah Afridi hugs Babar Azam after knocking him over in style - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Afridi was elated with the wicket and began his celebrations. In the middle of his celebrations, he went closer to Babar who was making his way back to the dressing room and put his arms around his international captain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhishek Sharma and Virat Kohli.(IPL/PTI)
Abhishek Sharma and Virat Kohli.(IPL/PTI)
cricket

Abhishek surpasses Kohli, scores 2nd-fastest ton by Indian in List A cricket

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Kohli had scored a century off 52nd delivery in 2013 against Australia, a record that was broken by Suryakumar Yadav last month when he scored a 100 in his 50th ball in a Vijay Hazare clash against Puducherry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
<p>Veteran cricketer and former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin picks his squad for World Cup 2019. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Azharuddin also praises former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and captain Virat Kohli on their different styles. Watch the video to know more.</p>

Veteran cricketer and former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin picks his squad for World Cup 2019. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Azharuddin also praises former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and captain Virat Kohli on their different styles. Watch the video to know more.

cricket

Azharuddin bats for holding IPL matches in Hyderabad

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:52 PM IST
He supported an appeal made by Telangana minister and ruling TRS Working President KT Rama Rao to BCCI and IPL to include Hyderabad as one of the venues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajinkya Rahane in the nets(Getty Images)
Ajinkya Rahane in the nets(Getty Images)
cricket

Ajinkya Rahane 'stretching limits' in training ahead of final Test

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:37 PM IST
  • India vs England: Ajinkya Rahane is sweating it out at the training ground to ensure that he puts on a great show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh have been the spin leaders of their respective eras. (Getty Images)
R Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh have been the spin leaders of their respective eras. (Getty Images)
cricket

Gambhir picks between Ashwin and Harbhajan as India's best off-spinner

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:50 PM IST
  • India vs England: Unlike Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, there hasn't been much comparisons between R Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh, but if it was to be done, Gautam Gambhir knows his pick.
READ FULL STORY
Close
'I don't think the pitch will be very different' - Sunil Gavaskar(HT Collage)
'I don't think the pitch will be very different' - Sunil Gavaskar(HT Collage)
cricket

‘Hopefully, it'll be a pitch that’ll play a lot better’: Gavaskar

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has reckoned that the final game will also be played on a spin-friendly track and hoped that the pitch would be a little bit easier to bat on.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Saba Karim.(PTI)
File image of Saba Karim.(PTI)
cricket

Always felt that he has not been treated properly: Karim on India's match-winner

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:57 PM IST
  • He has been lauded by critics and fans alike for his stupendous contribution to Indian cricket in recent series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 39 runs.(File photo)
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 39 runs.(File photo)
cricket

New-look Zimbabwe up for Afghan challenge, says Madhevere

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:35 PM IST
Top-order linchpins Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine, along with seamer Kyle Jarvis, have been left out because of illness - joining injured paceman Tendai Chatara on the sidelines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brad Hogg feels India allrounder can be quite handy for the team. (Getty Images)
Brad Hogg feels India allrounder can be quite handy for the team. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Get him back in': Hogg vouches for India all-rounder's return for England ODIs

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:22 PM IST
  • India vs England: Hogg feels the return of one particular player can make a big different to the Indian team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Shahid Afridi.(Getty Images)
File image of Shahid Afridi.(Getty Images)
cricket

Afridi thanks fans on birthday but creates more confusion on his age with tweet

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:27 PM IST
  • Afridi’s age has been a hot topic in the cricketing world since his debut.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Graeme Swann(Getty Images)
File image of Graeme Swann(Getty Images)
cricket

'He should go on leave for a week': Swann feels India spinner 'has done enough'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:04 AM IST
  • India spinners have dominated England in the last two Tests and Graeme Swann reckons one of them needs to go 'on a leave'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates his century.(Pool via REUTERS)
Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates his century.(Pool via REUTERS)
cricket

'It's going to be next level': Maxwell looking forward to playing under Kohli

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:46 PM IST
  • "He's been the pinnacle of the game for a while as a multi-format player from Tests all the way to T20s," Maxwell said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac