Abrar Ahmed reveals chat with Sarfaraz Ahmed before start of play in 2nd Test vs England: 'We talked today, he said...'

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed enjoyed an incredible Test debut for the side against England on Friday, as he not only picked a five-wicket haul but finished the innings with stellar figures of 7/114. His brilliant bowling ensured Pakistan bowl the visitors out on 281 in Multan on Day 1 of the the Test. Abrar had produced impressive performances for his domestic side Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy last month, that eventually earned him a place in the Test squad for the series against England.

Abrar shared the dressing room with former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed during his time with Sindh, and spoke about the conversations with the senior cricketer ahead of joining the national team's squad. He also revealed that he had a conversation with Sarfaraz ahead of the second Test on Friday.

“Saifi bhai se achha talluk hain, bohot kareebi hain. Vo ye hi bolte the ki Abrar, jaise bhi khelo, ghabraana nahi hai. Jaise Sindh ke liye ho vaise hi khelna hai. Kamyaabi milegi. (I have good relations with Sarfaraz bhai. He keeps telling me to not worry. I need to play the same way I play for Sindh, and I will get success),” Abrar said in the press conference after the end of Day 1.

“Aaj baat ki thi, ye hi bol rahe the ki jo aapne khela hai Sindh ki taraf se, usko hi andar leke jaana hai, zyada ghabraana nahi hai. Bas focus hoke apni bowling karni hai. (We talked today as well, he had said that play how you would play for Sindh. Focus on your bowling only),” said the 24-year-old Pakistan star.

At the end of the day, Pakistan were 107-2 in reply with skipper Babar Azam leading their bid for a series-levelling victory with a fluent 61 not out. Saud Shakeel was on 32 at the other end when bad light stopped play.

Pakistan are still 174 behind but will be happy with how they have bounced back from the defeat in the opening test in Rawalpindi.

