Home / Cricket / Abrar Ahmed reveals chat with Sarfaraz Ahmed before start of play in 2nd Test vs England: 'We talked today, he said...'

Abrar Ahmed reveals chat with Sarfaraz Ahmed before start of play in 2nd Test vs England: 'We talked today, he said...'

cricket
Published on Dec 09, 2022 06:59 PM IST

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed, who picked seven wickets on his Test debut against England, revealed the chat with Sarfaraz Ahmed before the start of play in the second match of the series in Multan.

Abrar Ahmed; Sarfaraz Ahmed(AP/File)
Abrar Ahmed; Sarfaraz Ahmed(AP/File)
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed enjoyed an incredible Test debut for the side against England on Friday, as he not only picked a five-wicket haul but finished the innings with stellar figures of 7/114. His brilliant bowling ensured Pakistan bowl the visitors out on 281 in Multan on Day 1 of the the Test. Abrar had produced impressive performances for his domestic side Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy last month, that eventually earned him a place in the Test squad for the series against England.

Abrar shared the dressing room with former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed during his time with Sindh, and spoke about the conversations with the senior cricketer ahead of joining the national team's squad. He also revealed that he had a conversation with Sarfaraz ahead of the second Test on Friday.

Also read: Watch: Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed's unplayable delivery leaves England captain Ben Stokes dumbfounded, video viral

“Saifi bhai se achha talluk hain, bohot kareebi hain. Vo ye hi bolte the ki Abrar, jaise bhi khelo, ghabraana nahi hai. Jaise Sindh ke liye ho vaise hi khelna hai. Kamyaabi milegi. (I have good relations with Sarfaraz bhai. He keeps telling me to not worry. I need to play the same way I play for Sindh, and I will get success),” Abrar said in the press conference after the end of Day 1.

“Aaj baat ki thi, ye hi bol rahe the ki jo aapne khela hai Sindh ki taraf se, usko hi andar leke jaana hai, zyada ghabraana nahi hai. Bas focus hoke apni bowling karni hai. (We talked today as well, he had said that play how you would play for Sindh. Focus on your bowling only),” said the 24-year-old Pakistan star.

At the end of the day, Pakistan were 107-2 in reply with skipper Babar Azam leading their bid for a series-levelling victory with a fluent 61 not out. Saud Shakeel was on 32 at the other end when bad light stopped play.

Pakistan are still 174 behind but will be happy with how they have bounced back from the defeat in the opening test in Rawalpindi.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
pakistan cricket team england cricket team sarfaraz ahmed + 1 more
pakistan cricket team england cricket team sarfaraz ahmed

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out