e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / ‘Absolutely absurd’: Mark Waugh questions ICC decision of not scheduling reserve day for semi-finals in women’s T20 World Cup

‘Absolutely absurd’: Mark Waugh questions ICC decision of not scheduling reserve day for semi-finals in women’s T20 World Cup

India topped the group stage in the league stage and hence, made it to the final where it will meet the winner of the second semi-final between Australia and South Africa.

cricket Updated: Mar 05, 2020 12:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India vs England semi-final clash was abandoned without a ball being bowled
India vs England semi-final clash was abandoned without a ball being bowled(AP)
         

Former Australia batsman Mark Waugh has hit out at the International Cricket Council for not scheduling a reserve day for the sem-finals in the ongoing women’s T20 World Cup. The first semi-final of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup between India and England was abandoned due to rain and by the virtue of this result, India qualified for their maiden final of the World T20.

Waugh labelled the decision of the governing body as “absolutely absurd”, and said that this deprived some of the players a lifetime chance of playing in probably the biggest match of their career.

“Not as surprising as ICC not scheduling reserve days for finals in the biggest tournament of the year and possibly lifetime for many players. Absolutely absurd,” Mark Waugh tweeted.

 

India topped the group stage in the league stage and hence, made it to the final where it will meet the winner of the second semi-final between Australia and South Africa.

ALSO READ: Why India advanced to Women’s T20 World Cup final despite a washout in semi-final

“It is unfortunate not to get a game due to the weather. But that’s how the rules go. In future, it would be nice to have a reserve day. From day one, we knew that we have to win all the games because if in case we don’t get any play in the semi-finals, it will be hard for us. Credit to the team, we wanted to win all the games and we did it,” Harmanpreet said after the match.

“Frustrating, didn’t want the World Cup to end this way but not much you can do about this. Would have been good to have a reserve day perhaps. That loss to South Africa cost us. Not really, we expected to reach the semi-finals and that we did. Undone by the weather. Did feel like we had started to gain momentum in recent games and we were really ready for this semi-final,” England captain Heather Knight reacted after her side was ousted from the tournament.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
With 33 in isolation, a look at how Delhi is battling coronavirus crisis
With 33 in isolation, a look at how Delhi is battling coronavirus crisis
29 test positive for coronavirus in India, says health minister in Parliament
29 test positive for coronavirus in India, says health minister in Parliament
14 Italians who tested positive for coronavirus moved to Gurugram hospital
14 Italians who tested positive for coronavirus moved to Gurugram hospital
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
Seven in 10 people back city lockdowns to contain coronavirus, says poll
Seven in 10 people back city lockdowns to contain coronavirus, says poll
Bappi Lahiri’s car? Gold Rolls-Royce taxi in Kerala leaves netizens in splits
Bappi Lahiri’s car? Gold Rolls-Royce taxi in Kerala leaves netizens in splits
Cops take seized SUV for joyride; owner tracks car, locks them inside for 3 hrs
Cops take seized SUV for joyride; owner tracks car, locks them inside for 3 hrs
Coronavirus situation gets a comic spin with viral videos of ‘Wuhan shake’
Coronavirus situation gets a comic spin with viral videos of ‘Wuhan shake’
trending topics
Coronavirus in IndiaHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastAmitabh BachchanPSPCL Result 2020BARC Admit Card 2020CoronavirusRealme 6 Launch

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news