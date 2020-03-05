‘Absolutely absurd’: Mark Waugh questions ICC decision of not scheduling reserve day for semi-finals in women’s T20 World Cup

cricket

Former Australia batsman Mark Waugh has hit out at the International Cricket Council for not scheduling a reserve day for the sem-finals in the ongoing women’s T20 World Cup. The first semi-final of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup between India and England was abandoned due to rain and by the virtue of this result, India qualified for their maiden final of the World T20.

Waugh labelled the decision of the governing body as “absolutely absurd”, and said that this deprived some of the players a lifetime chance of playing in probably the biggest match of their career.

“Not as surprising as ICC not scheduling reserve days for finals in the biggest tournament of the year and possibly lifetime for many players. Absolutely absurd,” Mark Waugh tweeted.

India topped the group stage in the league stage and hence, made it to the final where it will meet the winner of the second semi-final between Australia and South Africa.

“It is unfortunate not to get a game due to the weather. But that’s how the rules go. In future, it would be nice to have a reserve day. From day one, we knew that we have to win all the games because if in case we don’t get any play in the semi-finals, it will be hard for us. Credit to the team, we wanted to win all the games and we did it,” Harmanpreet said after the match.

“Frustrating, didn’t want the World Cup to end this way but not much you can do about this. Would have been good to have a reserve day perhaps. That loss to South Africa cost us. Not really, we expected to reach the semi-finals and that we did. Undone by the weather. Did feel like we had started to gain momentum in recent games and we were really ready for this semi-final,” England captain Heather Knight reacted after her side was ousted from the tournament.