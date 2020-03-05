India vs England: Why India advanced to Women’s T20 World Cup final despite a washout in semi-final

cricket

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 11:44 IST

The India vs England first semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia was abandoned without even the toss taking place due to torrential rains. As a result, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women’s cricket team advanced to their maiden T20 World Cup final and England were knocked out in an unfortunate way.

The final cut-off time for a 10-overs a side contest – based on the new rules of T20Is in ICC tournaments - between India and England was 11:21 IST but the umpires decided to call it off about half an hour before that as the rains showed no signs of repent.

Here’s why India advanced to the final despite a washout in the semi-final and England were knocked out from the T20 World Cup

As per the rules of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, there were no reserve days in the semi-finals. And in case there was a washout, like in India vs England first semi-final at the SCG, the side with better standing at the end of the group stage would advance to the finals.

Also Read: How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors

The Indian eves had finished on top of Group A after winning all four of their league encounters against Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand. England, on the other hand, had finished No.2 behind South Africa.

The rain had in fact, decided the fate of Group B as South Africa ended up with 7 points with 3 wins and a no-result against Thailand.

“Really frustrating. Not how we wanted the World Cup to finish for us. No reserve day, no chance of getting play, and ultimately that loss against South Africa cost us,” a dejected England captain Heather Knight said after the game was abandoned.

Her India counterpart Harmanpreet Kaur also agreed that the semi-finals should have had a reserve day, a request which was made by Cricket Australia but turned down by the ICC.

“Unfortunate we didn’t get a game, but there are rules and we have to follow it. Having reserve days in the future will be a great idea,” said Kaur.

Knight said her team paid the price for not starting the tournament well. “It’s all very English isn’t it, talking about the weather and getting knocked out. It felt that we gained a bit of momentum in the last few games and we were pumped up for the semifinals,” she added.