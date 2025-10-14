'Absolutely wrong': BCCI drops red-hot update on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's ODI future after Australia series

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. These two names have become the centre of attention as far as Indian cricket is concerned. Often in decades come such players who become bigger than the game, and while this is a debate in itself for a whole other time, the fact is that Kohli and Rohit are at the forefront of all the discussion despite India beating West Indies 2-0 and ahead of their tour of Australia. India have a testing tour Down Under incoming, where they lost a Test series – the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year – but all the eyes are on Ro-Ko, who have dwarfed everything else happening in the world of cricket as they make their much-awaited return to international cricket. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have a tricky road ahead(AFP)

Ever since their retirement from Test cricket in May, a lot has been said about Kohli and Rohit's future. Having retired from two formats already, what their road ahead looks like in ODIs has become a hot topic of discussion. If BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir are anything to go by, they remain non-committed about having Kohli and Rohit in India's 2027 World Cup plans – in between a report even claimed that the three-match ODI series in Australia could well be Ro-Ko's farewell series although nothing concrete came out of it – the two decorated cricketers want one final shot at glory when the African safari comes knocking around this time two years from now.

However, in a major encouraging update, it seems as if the Australia tour is far from being Kohli and Rohit's last for India. India has a long list of ODIs ahead of them before the 2027 World Cup – 27 planned with more to come once the next FTP is out. In fact, between now and January, India plays 9 ODIs, with Kohli and Rohit a lock in for all games, depending on their form, and perhaps it is this confidence based on which the BCCI vice-president, Rajeev Shukla, ruled out all the possibilities of an impending retirement from all formats.

"It is going to benefit us a lot. They are great batsmen. We will succeed in defeating Australia with them in the team. It is absolutely wrong to say that this is their last ODI series. It depends on the players as to when they have to retire," he told ANI in Delhi after India beat West Indies by 7 wickets.