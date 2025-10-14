Shubman Gill sets the record straight, lists expectations from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in ODIs: 'Want them to...'

After having won the two-match Test series against the West Indies 2-0, skipper Shubman Gill has his eyes set firmly on the upcoming tour of Australia, where India will play three ODIs and five T20Is. The 26-year-old passed the captaincy test with flying colours in Tests, having led from the front in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England and then the home series against the Windies. However, a big challenge awaits as Gill will lead Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the first time. Shubman Gill will lead India in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia. (PTI)

Earlier this month, the ODI captaincy was taken away from Rohit and handed to Gill. The future of RoKo hangs in the balance, and it remains to be seen whether the two can maintain their form, considering they are active only in ODIs, having retired from T20Is and Tests.

It has already been reported that RoKo might be asked to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy to keep their body in tune with the demands of international cricket. Ahead of the ODI series opener in Perth, Gill clearly stated what his expectations are from the two stalwarts of the game, who are in the final phase of their career.

India will travel to Australia on Wednesday, and ahead of the departure, Virat Kohli has already arrived in Delhi, having made the trip from London. Rohit Sharma will also join the squad on Tuesday evening.

Speaking to host broadcaster JioHotstar after the seven-wicket win over the West Indies in the second Test, Gill said, “Expectations, I mean, they are someone who have won so many matches for us in the past and they have been playing for 10-15 years. They have won matches with the experience they bring to the table.”

“It is something that every captain and every team wants. That's what we are looking forward to, just want them to go out there and do their thing. Do their magic,” he added.

‘Very excited’

Both Rohit and Virat will be playing their first international series since winning the Champions Trophy in March this year. The duo haven't played any competitive match since the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

However, Gill is raring to go for the upcoming challenge, and he cannot wait for the action to begin at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Shreyas Iyer will be serving as Gill's deputy in the ODI series against Mitchell Marsh's Australia.

“I think we've been playing one of the best ODI cricket in the past two to three years, and nothing changes for us,” said Gill.

“It is more or less the same ODI team that has been playing. We are very excited to go out there and play in Australia,” he added.

India squad for the three Australia ODIs: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.