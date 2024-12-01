Abu Dhabi [UAE], : Delhi Bulls booked themselves a spot in the playoffs of the ongoing 2024 Abu Dhabi T10 despite losing to Deccan Gladiators by 3 runs in a thrilling contest at Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Abu Dhabi T10: Delhi Bulls qualify for playoffs despite losing to Deccan Gladiators

According to a release from Abu Dhabi T10, after winning the toss and electing to bat, skipper Nicholas Pooran looked in good touch, scoring 28 runs in 12 balls to give his side a fiery start. But Afghanistan speedster Fazalhaq Farooqui and Pakistan fast bowler Salman Irshad combined to dismantle Deccan fierce batting order and control the flow of runs.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction Share Via Copy Link Rishabh Pant ₹ 27 Cr DC LSG Total Match

111

Total Runs

3284

Highest Score

128 runs Shreyas Iyer ₹ 26.75 Cr KKR PBKS Total Match

115

Total Runs

3127

Highest Score

96 runs Venkatesh Iyer ₹ 23.75 Cr KKR KKR Total Match

50

Total Runs

1326

Highest Score

104 runs

Wickets

3

Best Bowling

2/29 Arshdeep Singh ₹ 18 Cr PBKS PBKS Total Match

65

Total Runs

29

Highest Score

10 runs

Wickets

76

Best Bowling

5/32 Yuzvendra Chahal ₹ 18 Cr RR PBKS Total Match

260

Total Runs

37

Highest Score

8 runs

Wickets

205

Best Bowling

5/40 Jos Buttler ₹ 15.75 Cr RR GT Total Match

107

Total Runs

3582

Highest Score

124 runs KL Rahul ₹ 14 Cr LSG DC Total Match

132

Total Runs

4683

Highest Score

132 runs Trent Boult ₹ 12.50 Cr RR MI Total Match

104

Total Runs

83

Highest Score

17 runs

Wickets

121

Best Bowling

4/18 Jofra Archer ₹ 12.50 Cr MI RR Total Match

35

Total Runs

195

Highest Score

27 runs

Wickets

46

Best Bowling

3/15 Josh Hazlewood ₹ 12.50 Cr RCB RCB Total Match

12

Total Runs

-

Highest Score

-

Wickets

12

Best Bowling

3/24 Mohammed Siraj ₹ 12.25 Cr RCB GT Total Match

93

Total Runs

109

Highest Score

14 runs

Wickets

93

Best Bowling

4/21 Mitchell Starc ₹ 11.75 Cr KKR DC Total Match

41

Total Runs

105

Highest Score

29 runs

Wickets

51

Best Bowling

4/15 Phil Salt ₹ 11.50 Cr DC RCB Total Match

21

Total Runs

653

Highest Score

89 runs Ishan Kishan ₹ 11.25 Cr MI SRH Total Match

105

Total Runs

2644

Highest Score

99 runs

Wickets

-

Best Bowling

- Jitesh Sharma ₹ 11 Cr PBKS RCB Total Match

40

Total Runs

730

Highest Score

49 runs Check Full Coverage

Irshad took two crucial wickets of Rilee Rossouw and Jos Buttler and put his side in control. In 10 overs, Deccan could only muster a total of 102/5.

Chasing the total, the openers Tom Banton and James Vince took the onus on themselves and stitched a 51-run stand for the opening wicket.

But after Banton was dismissed for 29, Delhi suffered a middle-order collapse with Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq and South African pacer Anrich Nortje picking up five between themselves. Despite late heroics from Australia's Tim David, who scored 30* off 14 balls, Delhi fell short of the target but did enough to finish fifth in the table. UAE speedster Zahoor Khan, who gave away 16 runs his first over, composed himself and bowled a fantastic final over to contain David, and proved to be the game changer.

Meanwhile, Samp Army stumble on the road to playoffs. Ajman Bolts bowed out of the tournament with a three-wicket win over the Morrisiville Samp Army, handing the opposition their first defeat of the season.

Andries Gous' unbeaten 43-run inning off 27 balls helped Morrisville Samp Army post a total of 102/5 in 10 overs. Mohammad Nabi picked up two wickets for just 16 runs in his 2 overs playing a key role in restricting Samp Army to 102/5 in 10 overs.

Former England international Alex Hales smashed a 17-ball 50 for Ajman Bolts as he set up his side to complete the chase. Despite suffering a middle-order collapse caused by Afghanistan spinners Qais Ahmad and Shrafuddin Ashraf, Bolts won the match. The result did not change much for Samp Army as they still finished as the table-toppers.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.