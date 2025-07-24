ACC meet: No official word yet on India’s Asia Cup in UAE

Mumbai: The build up to Thursday’s Asian Cricket Council (ACC) AGM in Dhaka was marked by simmering tensions between the Indian and Pakistani cricket board and concluded with no official announcement of the 2026 T20 Asia Cup, slated to begin in the second week of September. The election of the ACC Vice President was also not taken up and the meeting was adjourned. Representational image: A logo of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). (REUTERS)

It is understood further deliberations are required for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup to come into force for which the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have the hosting rights .

“We are in consultations with the BCCI and hopefully we will resolve the (issues) very soon,” Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and ACC told reporters after the meeting.

For the tournament to remain commercially attractive, retaining the current structure where both India and Pakistan start in the same group to facilitate a return clash of the arch rivals in the next round and a possible third clash in the final is important.

While many ACC members say, the Indian board is on board with the idea in principle, all BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia would say after the meet is “an announcement will be made in the coming days”. The revenue generated from the men’s Asia Cup is insignificant for the well-placed BCCI, but it matters more to all the other ACC member boards.

In May, when reports emerged that India would say no to playing Pakistan in the Asia Cup, Saikia had rubbished those reports and said they had not had any discussions on the matter.

After the brief armed conflict between Indian and Pakistan in May, dark clouds circled around the possibility of any cricket between the two neighbouring nations. Following a ceasefire, as time passed, the previously agreed understanding of India-Pak contests in multinational tournaments at a neutral venue was back in discussions. Pakistan will be playing their matches of the upcoming ICC women’s World Cup to be hosted by India in Colombo. For the upcoming men’s Asia Cup, the entire tournament is likely to be moved to Dubai and Abu Dhabi in UAE.

While the ACC in its press release reaffirmed members’ commitment of “putting cricket first”, that was hardly evident based on events that led up to the meeting. Geo politics writ large over proceedings.

First, Naqvi scheduled the meeting in Dhaka against BCCI’s wishes. As the Indian cricket officials were unwilling to travel to Dhaka because of strained India-Bangladesh political relations, they made failed attempts to outlaw the meeting. Ultimately, India attended the AGM virtually, with BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla logging in.

Cricket in 2026 Asian Games

The ACC announced the inclusion of cricket in the upcoming Asian Games 2026 to be held in Japan, which will see ten men’s and eight women’s teams participating from across the continent, to be chosen based on their rankings. Previously, cricket has been a medal discipline in three editions - 2010, 2014 and 2023.

Among other outcomes, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, and the Philippines were added to the 25-member ACC.