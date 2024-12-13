Adam Gilchrist agrees with Sunil Gavaskar’s verdict on Nitish Kumar Reddy’s position in India’s Test batting order

India’s batting struggles continued in Adelaide as they crashed to a 10-wicket defeat vs Australia in the second Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It was a pink-ball affair, but even with the return of captain Rohit Sharma, the visitors failed to extend the lead, and the series is now level at 1-1. Despite the defeat, Nitish Kumar Reddy was one of the few positives for Gautam Gambhir and his management as the all-rounder continued his form from the opening Test. India's Nitish Kumar Reddy hits a six during the day one of the second cricket test match between Australia and India.(AP)

In Adelaide, Reddy registered 42 off 54 balls in the first innings and played a knock of 42 off 47 deliveries in the second. He also took a wicket in the first innings of the Test match.

On Cricbuzz, Aussie legend Adam Gilchrist was asked by journalist Harsha Bhogle about Reddy’s performance. He was also asked if he agreed with Sunil Gavaskar’s stance that Reddy is better-suited to no. 6 in the batting order and could also complement as the third seamer when required.

“Yes, he’s looked every inch a Test cricketer, in everything he’s been asked to do. He has picked up a couple of wickets across the two Test matches but his batting, I think you have described it perfectly Harsha, it is very sound defence but then he can very quickly flip over to offence. He’s every inch a Test cricketer, I think everything that’s been asked of him, “ he said.

Adam Gilchrist agrees with Sunil Gavaskar

Agreeing with Gavaskar, he added, “He had a lovely partnership with Virat over there in Perth, provided that bit of resistance in Adelaide and just his stroke play, he is well-based on a sound defence but quickly flips it into offence whenever he needs to and I think he’s looked very calm, composed and if he is required in the team for an extended period, he will go a little bit higher than where has been at the moment in the batting order.”

In Perth too, Reddy came up with the goods in the first innings when India folded for 150, registering 41 off 59 balls. Meanwhile, he smacked an unbeaten knock of 38* runs off 27 balls in the second innings, and also had a brilliant partnership with Virat Kohli, who remained unbeaten on 100*. India won the first Test by 295 runs.