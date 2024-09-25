Adam Gilchrist reveals crushing moment against India that triggered his retirement: 'Turned to Hayden and said I'm done'

Australia’s legendary wicketkeeper-batter, Adam Gilchrist, redefined the role of wicketkeepers in cricket, combining sharp skills behind the stumps with a dynamic presence at the crease. Prior to Gilchrist, wicketkeepers were predominantly valued for their ability to guard the stumps, with their contributions with the bat often secondary. However, Gilchrist’s attacking prowess revolutionised the game, proving that a wicketkeeper could be a match-winner with both the gloves and the bat. VVS Laxman (L) drives as Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist (L) looks on, on the first day of the fourth Test Match against India in Sydney 02 January 2004.(AFP)

His fearless approach, particularly in white-ball cricket, saw him forming an excellent pairing alongside Matthew Hayden, as the duo became a nightmare for opposition bowlers. Together, they formed one of the most destructive opening partnerships in the world, with Gilchrist’s explosive batting regularly putting Australia on the front foot.

In Test cricket, Gilchrist was equally impactful, typically coming in at no.6 or 7 to provide Australia with a solid lower-middle order. His ability to shift gears and score quickly made him invaluable, often turning the tide of games in his team’s favour.

However, Gilchrist’s illustrious career came to an abrupt end during the 2008 series against India. Midway through the Adelaide Test, he announced his decision to retire, leaving the cricketing world stunned.

The decision, Gilchrist has now revealed, came after he dropped a relatively simple catch off Indian batter VVS Laxman, a moment that made him realize it was time to step away.

Gilchrist on retirement

Reflecting on that day, Gilchrist shared that the missed catch weighed heavily on him, and he immediately turned to his close friend and teammate Matthew Hayden, telling him of his decision to retire right then and there.

“Funny thing happened when India were in Australia the last time I played against them. I was trying to take a catch off the bowling of Brett Lee. And the night before I had been on the phone to my wife all night working out the travel plans because we were touring the West Indies after the India series,' ," said Gilchrist on the Club Prairie Fire Podcast.

"On that tour, I was probably going to get myself up to 99 Tests, and then after that, we were going to tour India, and that's where I would have played my 100th and joined an elite group of Australian Test cricketers and a few others around the world.

"Then, the next day, I attempted to take a catch off the outside edge of VVS Laxman and dropped it, an absolute soda, as simple as it gets. The ball hit the ground and I looked at the replay on the big screen, looked at it again and again and again and it went probably 32 times."

Gilchrist was just four matches away from becoming only the second wicketkeeper in history to complete 100 Test appearances at the time.

"I turned to Matthew Hayden and said I'm done, I'm out. From the ball hitting the glove to the ball hitting the grass, in an instant, I realized it was time to retire. Don't worry about the tour of the West Indies, don't worry about the 100th Test in India, that was the decision made for me to give up Test cricket," Gilchrist said.

"Mate, I'm done, I'm out.' He looked at me just very quickly and said, 'Come on mate, don't beat yourself up, it's not the first one of those you dropped and it probably won't be the last, let's face it. Good support from a teammate, but that was a moment in an Indian series in Australia that I remember - the definitive moment of my Test career and have never regretted it since," he said.