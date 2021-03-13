'Adil Rashid wasn't given new ball for Virat Kohli': Graeme Swann reveals England's 'masterstroke' in 1st T20I vs India
- Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann, said Adil Rashid wasn’t given the new ball keeping Virat Kohli in mind but he was asked to start the proceedings to keep Shikhar Dhawan in check as the left-handed opener likes pace on the ball at the start of his innings.
England’s decision to open the bowling with leg-spinner Adil Rashid worked wonders for them in the first T20I against India in Ahmedabad. Rashid not only started off with a two-run over but he came back in the next over to get India captain Virat Kohli out for a duck which really pushed the hosts on the backfoot after England decided to sent them in.
Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann, however, said Rashid wasn’t given the new ball keeping Virat Kohli in mind but he was asked to start the proceedings to keep Shikhar Dhawan in check as the left-handed opener likes pace on the ball at the start of his innings.
Also Read | Vaughan, Jaffer indulge in hilarious banter on Twitter after England beat India
“I think Adil Rashid was bowling in the powerplay for Shikhar Dhawan. England have an idea that Shikhar Dhawan likes to play that big slog sweep and he likes pace on the ball early on. So he (Rashid) was not actually on for Virat Kohli but as it turned out, it became a masterstroke. It wasn’t that delivery (from Rashid) that got him out. It was the balls before he faced from Archer, a snorting short ball,” Swann told Star Sports.
Rashid got one to hold on the wicket in the third over of the Indian innings and Kohli, who wanted to stamp his authority early on in the match, gave a simple catch to mid-off while trying to manufacture an attacking shot out of nowhere.
This is not the first time Rashid has got the better of Kohli. The leg-spinner had got the India captain out twice in the ODI series in England last time around too.
England were all over India in the series-opening T20I, winning the match comfortably by 8 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
Also Read | 'Could be their last chance': Hogg on Chakravarthy, Tewatia failing fitness test
After opting to bowl first, Archer and Wood were on the money to restrict India to 124 for 7 and then Jason Roya (49) led England’s charge with the bat to finish off the match in 15.3 overs.
Swann said England’s plans with the ball were very good and India, on other hand, were a bit too eager to play shots without getting their eyes in.
“England’s plans were very very good. They used the pace of Wood and Archer. England were very clever. India on the back of Virat Kohli's comments… He said he wanted his team to be brave and maybe they were a bit too eager. It’s difficult when you’ve not played much T20 cricket recently to get into the rhythm of things straightaway. The first thing England did was to win the toss and bowling first. It allows you to settle into the game and it’s very hard to set a total (in T20s) rather than chasing it,” added Swann.
The two sides will again meet for the 2nd T20I on Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Rashid was not given new ball for Kohli': Swann on England's 'masterstroke'
- Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann, said Adil Rashid wasn’t given the new ball keeping Virat Kohli in mind but he was asked to start the proceedings to keep Shikhar Dhawan in check as the left-handed opener likes pace on the ball at the start of his innings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'What was the reason India lost':Irfan highlights 'difference' between Eng & Ind
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Batting against Adil Rashid in nets helped me, says Jason Roy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India expects Deepti, Sushma to up the ante in death overs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Hazare Final: All eyes on Prithvi Shaw as Mumbai take on Uttar Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's Demand: Better batting effort from 'X factors' Pandya, Pant in 2nd T20I
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaughan, Jaffer indulge in hilarious banter on Twitter after England beat India
- Former England captain Michael Vaughan and former India opener Wasim Jaffer indulged in a hilarious Twitter banter after England beat India by eight wickets in the first T20I in Ahmedabad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'There should not be any pressure on Shreyas Iyer for his place in team'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We have come with a plan': Iyer says 'India don't need to change anything'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ind vs Eng: Competition brings out the best in me, says Archer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Courageous shot': Gambhir lauds Pant's outrageous reverse-flick that went for 6
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chahal surpasses Bumrah, becomes India's leading wicket-taker in T20I
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Damien Wright appointed Punjab Kings' bowling coach
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shreyas Iyer opens up on change in batting position in 1st T20I vs England
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sundar, Bairstow engage in heated exchange; umpire intervenes - WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox