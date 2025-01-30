Afghanistan's women cricketers on Thursday played their first game since fleeing the Taliban three years ago, a charity match in Australia that captain Nahida Sapan said she hoped would spark "a movement for change". Afghan women cricketers reunite in first game after fleeing Taliban

Hundreds of women athletes fled Afghanistan as the Taliban took over in August 2021, escaping a hardline stance that essentially banned women's sport and education.

Most of the national women's cricket side settled as refugees in Australia, where they reunited for the first time on Thursday to play a charity match in Melbourne.

"Together, we're building not just a team, we're building a movement for change and promise," captain Sapan said in the run-up to the game.

"We have big hopes for this match because this match can open doors for Afghan women, for education, sport and in the future."

The Afghanistan Cricket Board made a significant stride in November 2020 when it handed 25 promising women cricketers professional contracts.

But before this fledgling squad had a chance to play together, the Taliban captured capital Kabul and declared an end to women's cricket.

"We have never played before together as a team," said cricketer Firooza Amiri.

"We are going to represent millions of Afghan women that are in Afghanistan and denied their rights.

"It's very special for all of us to get back together after three years, leaving everything and losing everything back home in Afghanistan."

Of the 25 women once contracted by the Afghanistan Cricket Board, 22 are now settled in the Australian cities of Melbourne and Canberra.

Some of these players have lobbied the governing International Cricket Council in the hopes of forming a refugee team with some kind of official status.

"A profound sadness remains that we, as women, cannot represent our country like the male cricketers," some players wrote in a joint letter last year.

"The creation of this team will allow all Afghan women who want to represent their country to come together under one banner."

The council has so far ignored these calls.

Thursday's game was played at Melbourne's Junction Oval, a storied ground where a young Shane Warne once plied his trade.

The Afghan side played an invitational outfit representing Cricket Without Borders, a charity which aims to draw young women into the game.

Governing body Cricket Australia threw its weight behind the match, pledging to "advocate" for the Afghan women's side at the highest levels.

"I'm just so proud of everyone across Australian cricket who's worked to support the players since they've been in Australia," chief executive Nick Hockley said earlier this week.

Citing human rights concerns, Australia has in recent years boycotted a series of non-tournament fixtures against the Afghanistan men's side.

sft/djw/dhc

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.