Afghanistan Under-19 vs Nepal Under-19 Live Score: Match 19 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024 to start at 01:30 PM

Jan 26, 2024 12:42 PM IST
Afghanistan Under-19 vs Nepal Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 19 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024. Match will start at 01:30 PM

Afghanistan Under-19 vs Nepal Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 19 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 26 Jan 2024 at 01:30 PM
Venue : Buffalo Park, East London

Afghanistan Under-19 squad -
Hassan Eisakhil, Jamshid Zadran, Khalid Taniwal, Sohail Khan Zurmati, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Naseer Khan Maroofkhil, Rahimullah Zurmati, Ali Ahmad, Numan Shah, Allah Mohammad, Arab Gul, Bashir Ahmad, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Khalil Ahmed, Zahid Afghan
Nepal Under-19 squad -
Aakash Tripathi, Arjun Kumal, Bishal Bikram KC, Deepak Bohara, Dev Khanal, Dipesh Kandel, Bipin Rawal, Deepak Dumre, Dipak Bohara, Uttam Magar, Aakash Chand, Durgesh Gupta, Gulshan Jha, Subash Bhandari, Tilak Bhandari

Follow all the updates here:

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 19 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024

    Afghanistan Under-19 vs Nepal Under-19 Match Details
    Match 19 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024 between Afghanistan Under-19 and Nepal Under-19 to be held at Buffalo Park, East London at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Afghanistan Under-19 Nepal Under-19 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 + 2 more
