Afghanistan Under-19 vs Nepal Under-19 Live Score: Match 19 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024 to start at 01:30 PM
Afghanistan Under-19 vs Nepal Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 19 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024. Match will start at 01:30 PM
Afghanistan Under-19 vs Nepal Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 19 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 26 Jan 2024 at 01:30 PM
Venue : Buffalo Park, East London
Afghanistan Under-19 squad -
Hassan Eisakhil, Jamshid Zadran, Khalid Taniwal, Sohail Khan Zurmati, ...Read More Wafiullah Tarakhil, Naseer Khan Maroofkhil, Rahimullah Zurmati, Ali Ahmad, Numan Shah, Allah Mohammad, Arab Gul, Bashir Ahmad, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Khalil Ahmed, Zahid Afghan
Nepal Under-19 squad -
Aakash Tripathi, Arjun Kumal, Bishal Bikram KC, Deepak Bohara, Dev Khanal, Dipesh Kandel, Bipin Rawal, Deepak Dumre, Dipak Bohara, Uttam Magar, Aakash Chand, Durgesh Gupta, Gulshan Jha, Subash Bhandari, Tilak Bhandari
Follow all the updates here:
- Jan 26, 2024 12:42 PM ISTWelcome to the live coverage of Match 19 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024
Afghanistan Under-19 vs Nepal Under-19 Match Details
Match 19 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024 between Afghanistan Under-19 and Nepal Under-19 to be held at Buffalo Park, East London at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.Share this article