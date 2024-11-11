Explore
    Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: 3rd ODI of Afghanistan and Bangladesh tour of UAE, 2024 to start at 03:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Nov 11, 2024 3:08 PM IST
    Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Afghanistan and Bangladesh tour of UAE, 2024. Match will start at 03:30 PM
    Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, 3rd ODI of Afghanistan and Bangladesh tour of UAE, 2024
    Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, 3rd ODI of Afghanistan and Bangladesh tour of UAE, 2024

    Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Afghanistan and Bangladesh tour of UAE, 2024. Match will start on 11 Nov 2024 at 03:30 PM
    Venue : Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

    Afghanistan squad -
    Abdul Malik, Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah, Riaz Hassan, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveed Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan
    Bangladesh squad -
    Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Jaker Ali, Zakir Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 11, 2024 3:08 PM IST

    Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Scores: Afghanistan Playing XI

    Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Afghanistan (Unchanged Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

    Nov 11, 2024 3:07 PM IST

    Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Scores: Bangladesh Playing XI

    Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Tanzid Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan (C), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali (WK), Nahid Rana, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

    Nov 11, 2024 2:36 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Afghanistan and Bangladesh tour of UAE, 2024

    Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Match Details
    3rd ODI of Afghanistan and Bangladesh tour of UAE, 2024 between Afghanistan and Bangladesh to be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

