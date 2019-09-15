e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 15, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Sep 15, 2019

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20I, Tri-series 2019 Match 3: Live score and updates

Catch all the action of the second match of Tri-series between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe through our live commentary.

cricket Updated: Sep 15, 2019 18:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live T20I, Tri-series 2019 Match 3.
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live T20I, Tri-series 2019 Match 3.(Afghanistan Cricket/Twitter)
         

 

Toss update: Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh. Afghanistan are stepping into the match with the same side as in their T20I match against Zimbabwe on Saturday. Bangladesh have made no changes as well.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Najeeb Tarakai, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan(c), Karim Janat, Fareed Malik, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 17:58 IST

tags
trending topics
Engineer's DayVirat KohliSonia GandhiDream Girl box office collectionIrrfan KhanIndia vs South AfricaRohit SharmaiOS 13PrabhasOnePlus TVAlia BhattThe Sky Is Pink ReviewsJammu and KashmirGoogle Pixel 4
Top News
latest news
Cricket News
don't miss