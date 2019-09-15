Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20I, Tri-series 2019 Match 3: Live score and updates

cricket

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 18:07 IST

Toss update: Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh. Afghanistan are stepping into the match with the same side as in their T20I match against Zimbabwe on Saturday. Bangladesh have made no changes as well.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Najeeb Tarakai, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan(c), Karim Janat, Fareed Malik, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 17:58 IST