Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: When and where to watch AFG vs HKG match live on TV and online

The 2025 Asia Cup kicks off with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong in the tournament opener at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 9. While the fixture may not boast traditional heavyweights, it sets the tone for a tightly packed group that also includes Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Afghanistan head into this clash after a disappointing loss to Pakistan in the final of the tri-series in Sharjah. Despite that setback, they remain strong contenders, especially in conditions that suit their spin-heavy attack. Skipper Rashid Khan, along with Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, and Fazalhaq Farooqi, gives Afghanistan one of the most balanced bowling units in the tournament. The key concern will be their batting, particularly Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who had a forgettable tri-series and will be looking to bounce back to form.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, are realistic about the challenge ahead. They’ve had a solid build-up to the Asia Cup, arriving in the UAE well in advance and playing four warm-up games. While they split results against Oman and local club teams, their top order has been in red-hot form. Openers Anshuman Rath and Zeeshan Ali have racked up centuries and strong strike rates this year, and much of their hopes rest on the duo continuing their fine run.

Despite the gulf in experience and quality, the timing of the match gives Hong Kong a slim window of opportunity. Afghanistan’s tight schedule and emotional toll from their recent loss could leave them slightly vulnerable.

Here are all the details you need to catch the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Group B match live:

When will the Asia Cup 2025 match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong take place?

The match will take place on Tuesday, September 9, at 8:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asi Cup match be played?

The Afghanistan vs Hong Kong game will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match?

The Afghanistan vs Hong Kong match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match live streaming be available?

Live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.