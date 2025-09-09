Afghanistan vs Hong Kong LIVE SCORE, Asia Cup 2025: AFG look to overcome tri-series failure, face HK in opener
Afghanistan vs Hong Kong LIVE SCORE, Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan face Hong Kong in the tournament opener, in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Rashid Khan and Co. will look to get past their recent tri-series heartbreak and will aim to get back on track.
Afghanistan vs Hong Kong LIVE SCORE, Asia Cup 2025: The 2025 Asia Cup is finally here as Afghanistan face Hong Kong in the tournament opener at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. It is a David vs Goliath clash, with Hong Kong being unlucky to be placed with three title contenders in Group B. The other teams in Group B are Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. But this is the best time for Hong Kong to face Afghanistan, who recently fell to a defeat in the tri-series final vs Pakistan, and their batters weren't at their best vs spinners. The defeat was a huge blow to Afghan hearts, and Hong Kong will look to capitalise on that....Read More
Despite the tri-series final defeat, the Afghans are still one of the tournament favourites and boast a well-rounded bowling attack. They also have an action-packed batting order, but their top order will need to find some form early. For Hong Kong, Zeeshan Ali and Anshuman Rath will be key and are their side's two leading run-scorers. They are consistent and their strike rate floats in the mid-140s, and also have T20I tons. Rahmanullah Gurbaz was in poor form in the recent tri-series, registering only 98 runs at under 110. He has been dismissed early and will look to bounce back to form.
