Afghanistan vs Ireland: Najibullah Zadran slams unbeaten ton in Dehradun

Najibullah Zadran hit an unbeaten 104 as Afghanistan recovered from losing five cheap wickets to make 256-8 in their third one day international against Ireland on Tuesday.

Nijibullah came in with Ireland taking the upper hand on 69-4 and patiently took his side to safety while building his maiden international century with five sixes and five fours.

READ: Kohli scores 40th ODI ton, joins Sachin Tendulkar in exclusive club

Captain Asghar Afghan’s 75 also played a major role as his side went from 74-5 to easily see out the 50 overs in a commanding position. Afghan won the toss and opted to bat.

Afghanistan lead the five game series 1-0 with one game washed out. Afghanistan also won the T20 series without losing a game.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 18:09 IST