Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Score: Windies off to steady start

Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Score: Follow live score and updates of Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd ODI.

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Score(Afghanistan Cricket/Twitter)
         

 

  

Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bowl in the 2nd ODI against West Indies. Windies openers Shai Hope and Evin Lewis have given the side a good start.

Afghanistan Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

West Indies Playing XI: Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh

