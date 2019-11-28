Afghanistan vs West Indies, Only Test Day 2 in Lucknow: Live score and updates

cricket

Rahkeem Cornwall picked up a career-best seven-wicket haul to help West Indies bowl out Afghanistan for a paltry 187 and give his side the upper hand on the opening day of the lone Test. Cornwall (7/75) spun a web around the Afghanistan batsmen on a turning track to shoot them out in 68.3 overs. West Indies will resume Day 2 on 68/2 and would want to go past Afghanistan. They will be under pressure by the Afghanistan spinners, and this day could well define the context the match.