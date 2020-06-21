Afghanistan wicketkeeper Afsar Zazai involved in horrific car accident

cricket

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 16:41 IST

Afsar Zazai, the 26-year-old wicketkeeper of Afghanistan, was involved in a car accident on Saturday, and suffered a minor head injury as a result of it.

Former Afghanistan media manager M Ibrahim Momand was the one to share the news posting picture of a bandaged Zazai and his damaged car on Twitter, but did not give out any further details regarding the accident.

In 2018, Zazai was part of Afghanistan’s historic first Test against India in June. Last year, he was called in as a replacement for Mohammad Shahzad in the World Cup and played six matches in the tournament. Making his Afghanistan debut in a T20I in 2013, Zazai has so far played 17 ODIs and three Tests for the country, the last of which was against West Indies at Lucknow in November 2019.

Like plenty of young wicketkeeper batsman around the world, Zazai idolises MS Dhoni and called the former India captain his idol. “He has been my idol since childhood. I like his coolness. His attitude on and off the field is remarkable,” Zazai once told Sportstar in an interview.

Top cricketers of Afghanistan are currently in Kabul undergoing a training camp, while taking precautionary measures against Covid-19. The likes of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi are part of the camp, even though there is no clarity about Afghanistan’s next cricket assignment.