Afghanistan's Allah Ghazanfar, Mumbai Indians' newest signing plays U19 Asia Cup, T10 league in UAE on consecutive days
Afghanistan's Allah Ghazanfar, who was recently signed by the Mumbai Indians, played U19 Asia Cup and T10 league in the UAE on consecutive days.
Afghanistan has a knack for producing mystery spinners. After Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad, the latest sensation to come out of the country is Allah Ghazanfar. The 6-foot-2 tall youngster was recently picked up by Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The 18-year-old is now grabbing the attention of fans after he represented Team Abu Dhabi in the T10 league on Saturday.
Now you would question what is so surprising about a player representing his team? Allah Ghazanfar turned up in T10 just a day after he represented Afghanistan in the ongoing ACC Under-19 Men’s Asia Cup in the UAE.
Speaking about the U19 Asia Cup first, Ghazanfar was the most economical Afghanistan spinner when the team faced Bangladesh on Friday. He gave away just 25 runs in his quota of ten overs. He also bowled one maiden over. Along with this, he also picked up one wicket.
His effort was instrumental in restricting Bangladesh to 228/9 in the allotted 50 overs. However, Afghanistan failed to chase down the total, and in the end, they suffered a 45-run defeat.
On Saturday, the spinner then turned up in the T10 league for Team Abu Dhabi in the match against Northern Warriors.
The spinner went away with the figures of 1/10 in two overs as Abu Dhabi ended up winning the contest by eight wickets.
Mumbai Indian sign the Afghan spinner
Earlier, in the IPL mega auction in Saudi Arabia, Ghazanfar was picked up by Mumbai Indians for INR 4.80 crore. Earlier, he was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL.
During the auction, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and KKR had also shown interest in the Afghan spinner, but in the end, it was Mumbai Indians that walked away with the youngster as a part of their squad.
He has so far played only 16 T20s, taking 29 wickets at an economy rate of 5.71 and a 12.20 strike rate.