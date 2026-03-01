After a bowling viral video of a Pakistani girl, abduction leaves a bad taste in the mouth

Remember the young Pakistani girl from North Waziristan whose bowling video went viral not long ago? Clad in Salwar-Kameez, Aina Wazir can be seen playing with the local kids and is bowling to a boy. And he looks all over the place facing her. She is just too good for him. Aina Wazir's story is truly inspiring. (Mohsin Dawar (X))

Female Cricket, known for promoting women's cricket all over the world, praised Aina Wazir not a little on their Facebook page. "A young cricket talent Aina Wazir, hailing from North Waziristan delivering an excellent over with her fast bowling skills has gone viral on social media. She clearly can be the Future of Pakistan Women's Cricket if provided with all the necessary guidance and facilities," they wrote.

As per reports, Pakistan Super League (PSL) side Peshawar Zalmi have now taken her on board as part of their women’s league initiative.

Many found Aina Wazir's bowling action similar to that of South Africa great Dale Steyn, particularly that flick of the wrist at the time of the delivery of the ball. Now, after the high of the video comes the grief. The person who recorded the bowling video was abducted shortly after. But why?

Local people were not happy, they were rather offended It emerges the local people took offence at the video as per them it was not in line with their custom as well as their religion. When some of the elderly people intervened, he was eventually freed but not before apologising for what he had done. He later spoke of his ordeal that included torture.

It is also a gender issue. Pakistan Today writes: “The [abduction] case underscores ongoing gender disparity in Pakistan, a country ranked 148th out of 148 in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2025, with only 56.7% of gender parity achieved.”

Aina Wazir is a fatherless girl. According to the Jerusalem Post, "Aina Wazir’s father, Omar Wazir, was a well-known and soft-spoken figure in his community who worked as a schoolteacher and also ran a travel agency."

Turns out he had bought a vehicle and used it for some time before selling it. It passed hands several times. And then, in an unfortunate incident, it was used in a terror attack. Omar Wazir was interrogated over this, but was later given the all-clear. However, not long after, some unidentified men abducted him from his house. His body, with signs of torture, was found several days later.

Aina Wazir's story is truly inspiring. In another video, Aina Wazir has expressed her desire to get a good education, ruing the lack of good schools in her region – in what appears to be an appeal to the authorities.