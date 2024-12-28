Noida [India], : Former cricketer Madan Lal believes Nitish Kumar Reddy has lifted the Indian team to a position where India can salvage the Melbourne Test "After a long time, we have seen such a hundred...": Nitish garners praise from Madan, Wassan

India looked down and out when Rishabh Pant returned to the dressing room and was soon joined by Ravindra Jadeja. With India reduced to 221/7, Nitish lifted the deflated touring party with an inspired 105* in his maiden appearance at the MCG.

Washington Sundar played the second fiddle, while Nitish had the perfect counterattack to Australia's bowling threat. The duo steered India past the follow-on threat and significantly reduced the imposing trail.

Signs were on the wall since Nitish stepped up in Perth at number eight to deliver a swift 41, introducing himself to the world.

"Considering the situation the Indian team was in, it is one of the finest hundreds you can ever see. Even in the first two Tests, he batted really well, which gave him confidence," Madan Lal told ANI.

Nitish had to bid his time at the other end for his maiden Test hundred. The landmark moment became an elusive dream, especially after Washington Sundar edged it off Nathan Lyon. Prayers started to resonate at the MCG after Jasprit Bumrah failed to hold on to his wicket.

Mohammed Siraj dug deep to avoid the threat from Australian captain Pat Cummins to hand Nitish the strike in the next over. He picked his moment and chipped the ball over the 30-yard circle for a four to arrive at the milestone with an air of swagger.

"When he was 99, he hit the straight drive to pick a four to get his hundred. Fantastic century. For me, after a long time, we have seen such a hundred. He has taken the Indian team to such a position where conceding a defeat is not possible," Madan Lal added.

For former cricketer Atul Wassan, Nitish is a "bonus" that India have collected in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His calibre to fire away shots according to his will, combined with his ability to chip in with the ball, has made him an asset for the future.

"Nitish is a bonus. Our main players have let us down. Everybody scores runs, but the main thing is temperament. Right through the series, he has outscored the top players. His speciality is that he bowls," Wassan told ANI.

After witnessing a refined batting masterclass from the youngster, Wassan went on to root for the 21-year-old to be promoted in the batting order. According to him, the young all-rounder should have been sent to bat instead of Akash Deep on Day 2 when India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli within the blink of an eye.

"He should be given the opportunity to bat up in the order. He should have been sent to bat instead of Akash Deep," he added.

The stands were filled with thousands of fans, Nitish's family members were also present in the stands. When Nitish's maiden Test century started to become a distant thought, his family members were seen praying for Nitish's success.

Their prayers eventually came true when Nitish lifted the ball over the fielders for a boundary. His father, Mutyalu Reddy, was overwhelmed with emotions and celebrated with tears in his eyes.

After the end of the day's play, Nitish met his family members, leading to a heartwarming moment. The moment he stepped out of the door, Nitish received a warm hug from his mother before being embraced by his sister and teary-eyed father, Mutyalu Reddy.

Filled with emotions, Mutyalu kissed his son on his cheek and said, "Nitish played really well today. We have struggled a lot. We are thankful to the Indian team."

In the ongoing BGT, Nitish is India's leading and the second-highest run-scorer in the series. In four matches and six innings, Nitish has garnered 284 runs at a strike rate of 66.98, laced with 29 fours and a whopping eight sixes, the most by any player in the series.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.