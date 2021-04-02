After major changes, a strong Pakistan side is taking shape for the T20 World Cup

Not much has changed in Pakistan cricket. Purges were performed in the expected order after they failed to make the 2019 World Cup semi-finals---the entire support staff was dismissed almost immediately; a homegrown chief coach (Misbah-ul-Haq this time) was appointed who went about trying a host of unknown players (remember Nauman Ali, the left-arm spinner who got a Test debut at 34?), a phenomenal fast bowler like Mohammad Amir was allegedly hounded out after reports of strife in the dressing room and an all-format captain (Babar Azam) finally picked last November, nearly 15 months after their World Cup “debacle."

Yet, defying all received wisdom, the Pakistan team seems to have held its own despite such upheavals.

Like always, some talent has been unearthed. Some have grabbed second chances with both hands. Like the 40-year-old Mohammad Hafeez, who made an unexpected comeback in 2020. Another example is Mohammad Rizwan, who has become an all-format choice as wicketkeeper, a rarity these days. The Pakistan Super League, disrupted this season because of Covid-19, but a fairly successful tournament otherwise, too has ensured domestic players stay in shape physically and competitively. More importantly, Pakistan are getting better game time on the international circuit. On Friday, they kick off their white-ball tour (three ODIs and four T20Is) of South Africa. This is Pakistan’s fifth international tour since the resumption of cricket and by the end of month (they are set to play two Tests and three T20Is in Zimbabwe later), they will have played more T20Is than any other country since August, 2020. In the context of the T20 World Cup set to be played later this year, that’s fairly robust preparation.

It isn’t ideal though, given how top professionals are set to play the Indian Premier League for the next two months. Pakistan's opponents South Africa too would be left depleted once their IPL players---the likes of Anriche Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Quinton de Kock and David Miller---leave for India. But Pakistan will look to focus on immediate gains, perfecting their core while trying to win an away series. The batting, led by Azam, looks most settled. Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz make for two proper spinners set for the long haul. Pakistan’s fast bowling options took a hit after Amir’s sudden retirement last December citing mental torture by the team management in an explosive TV interview. With Wahab Riaz too being phased out, Hasan Ali finds himself the most experienced pacer in this T20 squad. But the rapidly improving form of Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain, both 20, is assuring. “This team and the overall line-up of our T20 batting looks settled. Shaheen Afridi, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali, they form the core of our side,” said Misbah ahead of the South Africa series.

Engrossing, however, would be how Pakistan deal with players on the mend during this process of strengthening the core for a three-year World Cup cycle (T20 versions in 2021 and 2022 and ODI version in 2023). Finding a role for former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed after already locking in on Rizwan as an all-format wicketkeeping option could be cumbersome. More uncomfortable could be accommodating batsman Sharjeel Khan who returns after serving a ban for his alleged role in the PSL spot fixing scandal. But Khan, the only centurion in the truncated PSL this season, has immediate form to help stake claim in the team.

All this, in the middle of speculations that Pakistan will finally junk their cautious batting approach towards ODIs makes their buildup all the more intriguing. “We try to go fearless and understand that is the best way forward. The (ODI) World Cup is in two years and we have to be consistent in playing a set of players and keep on playing the same combination which will eventually bring in confidence in the team as well as in individual players,” said Azam ahead of the first ODI. “When you play the same group of players, this will actually set the momentum and then you see a difference in every aspect of the game either about strike-rate, total we score, or the overall performance.”

Pakistan know success in shorter formats is key to staying relevant in world cricket. But barring an unexpected 2017 Champions Trophy win (that really boiled down to one pressure match win against India, which happened to be the final), they have nothing to show for in the last 10 years. Unlike India who have gone strength to strength not only at home but also abroad, Pakistan---unable to shake off their age-old narrative---are yet to fully tap into their talent. They are attempting to break that mould though, trying to find a nucleus with a young captain under a legendary player as coach, playing as many matches as possible. With the T20 World Cup just months away, it would be interesting to see what results this process bears.