'After we lost to India... that was probably the end of my career': Matthew Wade reveals catalyst behind retirement

Matthew Wade recently opened up about the moment he decided to step away from international cricket, revealing that Australia’s defeat to India in the T20 World Cup earlier this year marked the catalyst behind the decision. Reflecting on the game, in which Rohit Sharma’s explosive 41-ball 92 led India to a crucial 24-run victory, Wade admitted it was the first time he seriously considered retirement. Australia's Matthew Wade plays a shot (AFP)

"It probably hit home after we lost against India," Wade shared with cricket.com.au. "That was when I really sat down and reflected that that was probably the end of my career. That was an emotional moment."

A lower-order powerhouse for Australia, Wade's decision to retire was also influenced by the rise of Josh Inglis, who has been impressive as both a wicketkeeper and a versatile batter in recent months.

Wade acknowledged that the time was right to pass the baton to the younger player, saying, "The time was right for 'Ingo' (Josh Inglis) to come in. You can see what he's done in the last (few months that) he's been in the team as the No.1 'keeper. He was certainly ready to come in and take that role."

With Inglis offering the flexibility to bat higher in the order, Wade recognized that Australia’s team balance could be enhanced by his successor. “They're looking for maybe someone who can bat more top to middle order now as well, and that suits him really well,” he said, reflecting on how his role in the team had changed with Inglis’s emergence.

For Wade, it was a natural progression and one that helped solidify his decision to step aside.

Wade in franchise cricket

As Wade moves on from international duties, he hinted that he might also be wrapping up his stint in the IPL, where he played for the Gujarat Titans over the last two seasons. With a busy schedule ahead in the ILT20 and Abu Dhabi T10, both of which follow straight on from the Big Bash League, Wade admitted that committing to the entire IPL season would be difficult.

"I'm doing the ILT20 which will be straight after the BBL. I'm doing the (Abu Dhabi) T10, which leads straight into BBL," Wade explained. "So, I'm going over to Dubai at the end of this month.”

Although he may not be playing in the IPL, Wade’s connection to Australian cricket will continue in a coaching capacity. Set to take on the role of Australia’s wicket-keeping and fielding coach for the upcoming white-ball series against Pakistan, Wade remains engaged with the team and invested in its future.

His coaching role marks a new chapter, allowing him to pass on valuable experience and insights to emerging players.