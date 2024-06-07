Against India, Pakistan will look to pick up the pieces

Forlorn faces, bowed heads and stunned silence reflected the mood of a jolted Pakistan camp on a sunny Thursday afternoon in Dallas. There is never a good time to be hit by a shock defeat, but Pakistan’s unexpected setback against newcomers and co-hosts United States in their opening 2024 T20 World Cup game was particularly ill-timed. This was supposed to be a game that eased Babar Azam’s men into the campaign before running into arch-rivals India in the proverbial ‘mother of all battles’ on Sunday. Pakistan need to beat India to have breathing space(AP)

At least before the American dream took flight thanks to the heroics of a motley bunch of players, the weekend blockbuster in Long Island, New York, didn’t count for much in reality beyond the psychological boost of scoring victory over your traditional rivals. Notwithstanding the customary build-up and frenzied jingoism accompanying every India-Pakistan clash, both teams seemed likely to advance without the result of the game determining how they stand in the Super Eight phase.

It isn’t that straightforward anymore, however, for Pakistan. The pressure that usually grips each Pakistan cricketer ahead of a clash versus India has multiplied many times over. After all, their very survival in this T20 World Cup beyond the end of the group stage is now at stake.

Win against India and they could get some breathing space after a suffocating result against the United States. Lose and they may have to catch the earliest flight home.

This sort of situation isn’t unfamiliar to Pakistan of course. Historically comprising a mercurial group of players, they are accustomed to their fortunes at marquee events oscillating from one extreme to another. In other words, a consistent Pakistan team is an oxymoron.

You need to look no further than the previous T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022 when they lost to Zimbabwe before somehow fashioning a run to the final. Glance through their chequered history, and many such examples are available. In the 1999 ODI World Cup in England, Pakistan lost to neighbours Bangladesh, who hadn’t yet gained Test status, in a clash in the group stage. How did that tournament end for Pakistan? By finishing runners-up after losing to Australia in the final.

The turnaround hasn’t always materialised though. In the 2007 50-over World Cup in the Caribbean, they were stunned by unknown Ireland, a setback exacerbated by the tragic death of coach Bob Woolmer. No grand comeback ensued as Pakistan’s players packed their bags and headed home earlier than anticipated.

These instances only reiterate Pakistan’s unpredictable ways; shambolic one day, sublime the next. Which Pakistan will turn up on Sunday?

Even they may not quite know, especially given the disconcerting nature of the pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island. But India will know that their opponents are fully capable of getting their act together after a poor result.

Pakistan will have to tap into that ability quickly and ensure significant improvement in all three departments on Sunday. Their fielding display against the Americans was predictably poor, as was the lack of discipline among the bowlers. That just 10 of the 18 runs conceded by Mohammad Amir in the Super Over told its tale.

“Batting, bowling and fielding, they (US) were better than us in all areas. Credit to them,” Pakistan skipper Babar Azam conceded in the post-match presentation.

Probed further in the press conference that followed, Azam added: “See, whenever you come to any tournament, you do the best preparation. You can say it’s a kind of mindset. When you come up against a team like this, you relax a little. You take things a little lightly. See, if you don’t execute your plan against any team, then whatever team it is, they will beat you. So, I believe that we are not up to the mark in executing.”

Pakistan’s desperate situation can hopefully lead to a T20 classic, like two years ago when a special from Virat Kohli was needed to take India over the line at a heaving Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Only that the Pakistanis will be hoping for a very different outcome.