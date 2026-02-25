Against Zimbabwe, Surya’s India face moment of reckoning

Chennai: Not since the 1999 ODI World Cup has an India-Zimbabwe game assumed this level of importance. Pre-tournament predictions never tipped Zimbabwe to go beyond the group stage, but here they are, threatening to upset the apple cart for the second time this tournament.The onus, thus, is on India not to let that happen. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel during a practice session in Chennai. (PTI)

In a fixture that is now about sending a message, only a commanding win can signal control heading into the equally vital third game of the Super 8s. Anything less than that will likely raise bigger questions.

Playing at Chepauk only intensifies that scrutiny. In knockout-adjacent fixtures, that can manifest as risk-aversion. Zimbabwe, conversely, operate with relative freedom. Upsets in T20 cricket rarely come from sustained dominance; they arise from compressed passages—a collapse in two overs, a three-over spin burst, or an unexpected 25-run cameo.

Chepauk amplifies such jailbreak performances because recovery is usually harder. Normally, a side doesn’t easily finish on 190 if they are reduced to 30/3 here.

For India, that leans into their strengths. Their spin depth—whether through wrist-spin or finger-spin options—allows them to control middle overs without conceding boundary bursts. What remains to be seen, though, is whether India are willing to amend their approach from Ahmedabad. For that, Axar Patel needs to return to the line-up. Not only does it give India nine overs of spin, but the batting depth also remains uncompromised.

The switch becomes easier if Rinku Singh—who batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said would join the team on Wednesday—is benched. Unless of course Arshdeep Singh makes way and Hardik Pandya partners Jaspreet Bumrah with Shivam Dube as backup.

Zimbabwe is aware of all the permutations and combinations India is capable of. But they will take strength from their all-win league stage, which clarity of role has built. Their batting approach has emphasised platform building over flamboyance. That philosophy becomes even more crucial at Chepauk. If India’s new-ball seamers get two wickets, that should be the cue to unleashing spin chokeholds. And on this surface, dot-ball accumulation can be more damaging than wicket bursts. Expect India then to squeeze the singles and invite risk against the turn.

They will, however, take note of the surprise Chepauk has sprung this World Cup by averaging over 30 for spinners—the second highest among all the venues. Don’t thus discount Zimbabwe seeking an opportunity in the middle overs where India will try to wield control.

If they can take the game deep and avoid collapsing against spin—which they did so well against Australia after a par start of 47/0 in the Powerplay—scoreboard pressure could shift unexpectedly. India, as always, are focusing on themselves more than the opposition. Though they conceded being surprised by Zimbabwe’s progress.

“Not just for us, but for everyone,” said Sitanshu Kotak, India’s batting coach. “They beat Australia. They beat Sri Lanka. So they are also playing good cricket. So that’s fine. But I mean, in hindsight, if you ask me, if Zimbabwe wouldn’t have won against Australia, we would have been playing Australia here. So that’s fine.”

Right now, irrespective of the opposition, India is in a tough spot. Kicking off a comeback at Chepauk can be tricky because the pitch demands a high degree of calculation, something MS Dhoni can vouch for. High-scoring power-hitting spectacles are rarer here than in Eden Gardens, Mumbai or Bengaluru. If the pitch behaves traditionally, expect a contest defined by patience, spin playing ability and tactical mini-battles.

The pitch typically offers grip, variable bounce and assistance for spinners who are willing to vary pace. Totals in the 155–175 range often become competitive, especially under lights when the surface slows down. The average IPL score batting first last year was just above 160. This pitch looks fresher given the season has just started, but the basics won’t change by much. And Zimbabwe are preparing accordingly.

“We’ve obviously got a lot of options,” said Zimbabwe batter Ryan Burl. “And that’s probably one of the advantages of the Zimbabwe lineup is we’ve got left-arm seamer, right-arm seamer. We’ve got a couple of leg spinners. We’ve got an off spinner. We’ve got a left-arm (slow) bowler. So, we obviously have quite a lot of depth.”

India have consistently been a better bowling side than they have been at batting. But they still shouldn’t let Zimbabwe off the hook in the Powerplay, meaning Pandya and Patel would have to play a vital supporting role in setting up the spinners for that phase of consolidation. Equally important is how India choose to bat in the first six overs and at the death. In light of the Ahmedabad defeat there might be an attempt to assess rather than assault straightaway. With dew likely to be a factor, the matchups in the middle overs could be critical.

India’s finishing resources seem to outweigh Zimbabwe’s bowling depth. Therefore, Zimbabwe’s best chance is to hit India hard in the middle overs. India begin overwhelming favourites though, and on every count. Structurally stronger, deeper in resources and more accustomed to subcontinental quirks, India must still negotiate the conditions better to go to Kolkata feeling like they have a grip on the situation.