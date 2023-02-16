'Agar aapke paas 6ft4' bowler hain toh bata do': Rahul Dravid's savage reply to reporter's ‘Starc, Shaheen’ comparison

Team India started the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on a winning note, securing a mammoth innings-and-132-run victory against Australia in the series opener in Nagpur. With the action now shifting to New Delhi, the hosts will look forward to carry the winning momentum and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series. Ahead of the contest, India coach Rahul Dravid addressed the media, where he touched upon various topics. However, there was one particular question regarding the lack of quality left-hand pacers, which left Dravid stumped.

Citing the example of Australia pacer Mitchell Starc and Pakistan rising superstar Shaheen Shah Afridi, a journalist asked Dravid to share his views on India not having enough resource in this department. While doing so, the journalist also mentioned the names of former India legend Ashish Nehra, and Irfan Pathan and how India are yet to find such quality left-arm pacers.

However, Dravid, who is known for his humbleness, listened to the question patiently before responding that only being a left hand pacer is not enough to get you a place in the Indian team.

“A left arm fast bowler brings a lot of variation. You forgot the name of Zaheer Khan. But selectors and management definitely watch out for these talents. Arshdeep Singh played well in the recent ODIs, he also played Ranji Trophy, where he picked 4-5 wickets. He's young, he's developing.

“There are other guys who are performing. But only being a left-handed pacer will not help you get into the side, you need to perform as well,” the coach said.

The journalist, however, interrupted the coach in between, explaining how these bowlers have sometimes been heavy against our batters. It was then Dravid came up with a quirky response.

He said: "Agar 6ft 4' bowler hain aapke paas toh aap batado (If you know someone 6ft4 bowler let us know). You took the names of Mitchell Starc and Shaheen Afridi, but in India we rarely find someone as tall as 6ft 5' who bowls left hand fast.

“We do look at it, we know the importance but if you're only a left hand fast bowler then you cannot be considered. Be it Zaheer Khan or Ashish Nehra they didn't get a chance just because they were left hand fast bowler but they were good."

Before moving on to the next question Dravid took the names of Arshdeep, Khaleel Ahmed, and Mukesh Choudhary, who they have a close eye on. He also hoped to discover new talents, who fulfill the criteria, in the upcoming edition of IPL.

