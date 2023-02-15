'India agar aankhein dikha raha hai...': Afridi after Ashwin counters Pakistan's 'Won't play World Cup in India' stance

The BCCI and PCB have been in a stand-off for a few months now regarding the Asia Cup venue, which is scheduled to be held in Pakistan. However, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has made it clear that the team will not visit Pakistan for the continental event, urging the tournament to be held in a neutral venue.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have been equally vocal about the issue, and have even threatened to boycott the ODI World Cup, which will be played in India in October-November.

Sharing his views on the matter, India spinner R Ashwin said he is confident that Pakistan will definitely come to India for the showpiece event. In fact he also made an interesting suggestion of moving the Asia Cup venue to Sri Lanka, rather UAE.

“Asia Cup was supposed to take place in Pakistan. But India has announced that if it takes place in Pakistan, then we won’t be participating. If you want us to participate do change the venue. But we would have seen this happen many times. When we say that we won’t go to their place, they will say that they will also not come to our place. Similarly, Pakistan has said that they will also not come to the World Cup. But however, I think it is not possible,” said Ashwin in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

“But the final call might be the Asia Cup moved to Sri Lanka. This is an important lead-up to the 50-over World Cup. Many tournaments have taken place in Dubai guys. I will also be pleased if it is moved to Sri Lanka.” he added.

When asked about the recent developments on the same to Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi blamed the management for finding themselves in such a situation. He also mentioned that ICC should step in to settle down the matter, before stating that even they won't be able to do anything in front of the BCCI.

“If anyone is unable to stand on his own feet and then the decision to make such strong calls is not easy. They have to look at plenty of things. India agar aankhe dikha raha hain (If India is showing you their eyes), or taking such strong stance, then they have made themselves that strong, hence they are being able to talk like this, otherwise they wouldn't have the courage. At the end it's making yourself strong and then take decisions.

“I have no idea, will India visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup? Will we boycott the ODI World Cup in India? But we need to take a stand at some point or the other.

“In this case ICC's role becomes crucial, they should come forward, but let me say it even ICC won't be able to do anything in front of BCCI,” he said during an interaction with Samaa TV.

The issue will now be taken up when ACC reconvenes in Dubai in March. ACC chairman is BCCI secretary Jay Shah, issued a statement earlier this month stating there will be “a constructive dialogue” on the Asia Cup. However, a PCB official has confirmed to this newspaper that there has been consensus on the proposal to relocate the tournament to a neutral venue.

